Kickoff Time For Texas Longhorns vs. Michigan Wolverines Announced
Two of the most storied college football programs in history will come together on Sept. 7 as the Texas Longhorns travel to Ann Arbor to take on the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines at The Big House.
The two teams will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT from Michigan Stadium.
The matchup also puts two of the winningest programs against each other, with the Wolverines being first on the all-time wins list with 1,004 and the Horns being fourth with 948.
The only previous meeting between the two teams came in the 2005 Rose Bowl following the 2004 season, resulting in a Texas 38-37 win on a Dusty Mangum 37-yard field goal as time expired.
Longhorns quarterback Vince Young was responsible for 372 yards total - including 192 on the ground - and five total touchdowns. Texas finished 11-1 that season.
The Longhorns enter their inaugural season in the SEC with Colorado State at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on Aug. 31 before heading to Ann Arbor to face Michigan.
The first ever SEC matchup for the Horns is at home against Mississippi State on Sept. 28 before they head to Dallas to face Oklahoma, who is also a new member of the SEC, at the Cotton Bowl.
After a rigorous conference schedule that includes home games against Georgia, Florida and Kentucky, Texas has road matchups against Vanderbilt and Arkansas before closing the regular season schedule against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on Nov. 30.