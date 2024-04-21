Texas Longhorns Wide Receivers Isaiah Bond and Ryan Wingo Explode In Spring Game
One of the biggest questions surrounding the Texas Longhorns ahead of the 2024 season is who will emerge in the wide receiver room.
The question wasn't due to the lack of projected talent, but more so due to the fact that the Longhorns lost their three best receivers in 2023 to the NFL. On Saturday, fans were treated to a barrage of deep balls to new weapons, and they did not disappoint.
Both Alabama transfer Isiah Bond and five-star freshman Ryan Wingo helped their cases for a starting spot in a big way, as they combined for seven catches and 179 yards and also totaled three scores. They each showcased their elite speed, and may have also led to some fans worrying about the Longhorns' secondary a bit.
Both of the new Longhorns got a shoutout from starting quarterback Quinn Ewers who had a quiet day in limited action.
"I think Isaiah Bond is just one of those guys that can flat out run past any DB," said Ewers. "You saw that out there today. And then same thing with a guy like (Ryan) Wingo. Wingo's got a bigger frame."
Bond was on the receiving end of a 75-yard touchdown pass from Arch Manning that saw him blow by Gavin Holmes, showcasing the elite speed that is littered throughout this wide receiver room.
Wingo was able to take advantage of fellow freshman Kobe Black, burning him for a deep touchdown.
Wingo also made a nice grab in the end zone towards the end of the scrimmage.
Realistically, if you are Steve Sarkisian, a Texas quarterback, or a Texas fan, you have to love what you saw on Saturday from this duo and room in general. Replacing three NFL caliber receivers is never an easy task, but clearly the Longhorns have reloaded in a major way. The only concern ahead of 2024 and the wide receivers is making sure everyone is fed. Something that Sarkisian isn't typically prone to doing, as the head coach likes to limit the rotations on offense.
However, with Bond, Wingo, DeAndre Moore who also had a long touchdown, Silas Bolden who isn't even on campus yet, Matthew Golden, and Johntay Cook II among others, there may not ever be a drop off again.