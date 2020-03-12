Texas Baseball Series With New Mexico State Cancelled Amid Concerns Over Novel Coronavirus

The upcoming Texas baseball series against New Mexioc State has been cancelled.

News of the cancellation came from the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) league office, which suspended all sporting activities until further notice.

The Aggies were scheduled to travel to Austin for a three-game set from Friday through Sunday.

It is just the latest in a series of cancellations as sports have ground to halt in North America over concerns of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Big 12 canceled both its men's and women's basketball tournaments just minutes before the Longhorn men's basketball team was scheduled to tip off against Texas Tech.

“The decision was made in consultation with the Conference’s leadership in light of recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus," the conference said in a release. "This is a proactive decision to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and all involved with the tournament.”

The NCAA is still trying to figure out what will happen with its championship tournament, which looks like it will be at the very least suspended until further notice. The NBA, MLB and Major League Baseball have all suspended operations.

At the high school level, the UIL has suspended the state basketball tournament as well.

In Austin, university officials are extending spring break through March 30 advising students not to return to campus unless they need to. At this time it appears Texas' spring practice schedule will be affected by the news and at the very least pushed back.

Reports are coming in that administrators from the Big 12 are meeting on Thursday afternoon to try and come up with a plan regarding spring sports going forward.