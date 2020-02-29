LonghornsCountry
The Forty Acres

Texas Basketball: Backcourt Shines Again in Major Road Win over Texas Tech

Chris Dukes

Down to just seven active players, Texas overcame fatigue and a rowdy Red Raider crowd in a 68-58 win. 

The backcourt duo of Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey continued their recent hot streak. Jones finished with 22 points and Ramey had 12 as the team shot a sizzling 52% from the field against one of the best defenses in the country.

While the guards were pouring in points, it was back-to-back big plays in the paint from Royce Hamm Jr. that turned the tide late in the favor of the Longhorns. 

With just under a minute to go in the game Hamm Jr. tipped in a Ramey jumper, then rushed down the court to make a defensve play on the other end, denying Jahmi'us Ramsay a dunk. Matt Coleman III took the rebound back down the floor for a layup. The series of plays helped turn a two-point lead into a 64-58 advantage with just 41 seconds to go. 

It was the fourth-straight win for Texas, which had been left for dead in both the Big 12 and NCAA Tournament race after dropping four straight games prior. Now the Longhorns find themselves back at .500 in the conference with only two games to go and squarely back in the discussion for a berth in the Big Dance. 

Texas was down to just seven active players down the stretch after Donovan Williams left the game with an injury. He was later seen on the sideline icing what appeared to be his knee. The Texas sports information department told the ESPN broadcasters that the injury wasn't serious, but Williams would not return for the rest of the game. 

Hamm Jr. finished with nine points, Coleman III scored six and Brock Cunningham had eight.  

