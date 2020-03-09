Texas Basketball: These Teams Could Burst Texas' NCAA Tournament Bubble

Texas didn't do itself any favors in its regular-season finale against Oklahoma State. A blowout loss moved the Longhorns down to the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and knocks the team down a peg when it comes to getting a spot in the Big Dance.

While the Longhorns can still improve their own standing with a good showing in Kansas City this week, being on the bubble means there are some things that are out of Texas' control.

Every conference champion receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, accounting for 32 of the 68 automatic bids, leaving 36 at-large bids for non-conference champs.

Sitting at No. 50 in the RPI rankings, the Longhorns are hoping for as much chalk as possible in the next few days. Here are some tournaments to keep an eye on and teams that can hurt the Longhorns' standings by losing.

We've already seen Bradley (No. 86 RPI) steal one of the bids that could have gone to Texas by winning the Missouri Valley Conference after Northern Iowa (No. 27 RPI) fell early in the tournament. Here are some other tournaments to keep a close eye on this weekend.

The Atlantic 10 Tournament

Favorites: Dayton (No. 2 RPI), Richmond (No. 26 RPI), Rhode Island (No. 31 RPI) and St. Louis (No. 38 RPI)

Upset candidates: VCU (No. 84 RPI), Duquesne (No. 61 RPI), St. Bonaventure (No. 95 RPI).

Right now this conference will likely send four teams to the tournament, but three more squads lurk behind Texas in the RPI rankings right now including Shaka Smart's old team in VCU.

Dates: March 11-15

West Coast Conference Tournament

Favorites: Gonzaga (No. 12 RPI), Brigham Young (No. 13 RPI), St. Mary's (No. 23 RPI)

Upset candidates: San Fransisco (No. 51 RPI)

There are only four teams left in this conference tournament, which began on March 5. Texas' tournament chances won't be hurt if one of the three favorites win it all, but should San Fransisco mount a Cinderella run, it would certainly hurt the Longhorns' chances.

Southern Conference Tournament

Favorite: East Tennessee State (No. 18 RPI)

Upset Candidate: Wofford (No. 156 RPI)

Wofford may not be on many Texas basketball fans' radar, but the Terriers have a chance to cut into the Longhorns' chances to make the tournament with a win tonight in the Southern Conference Championship.

Date: Tonight at 6 p.m.

Ivy League

Favorite: Yale (No. 52 RPI)

Upset Candidates: Harvard (No. 83), Penn (No. 183 RPI), Princeton (No. 153 RPI)

This conference is only likely to get one bid no matter what, but Texas fans would rather Yale just go ahead and take it and eliminate all concern.

Date: March 14