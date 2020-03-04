LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Basketball: Watch Matt Coleman's Buzzer Beater Against Oklahoma

Chris Dukes

Matt Coleman didn't let the big moment phase him, driving directly down the floor and nailing the biggest three-pointer of the season so far for the Longhorns, leading his team to a 52-51 victory over rival Oklahoma on Tuesday night. 

Coleman and the Longhorns had missed two previous chances to either tie or take the lead in the final minute, but after Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle missed both free throws in the double bonus, Brock Cunningham brought down the Texas rebound, dished the ball to Coleman and the 6-foot-2 junior guard did the rest. 

On a night where the Longhorns shot just 33.3% from the field, it was Coleman leading the way with 21 points including three three-pointers in the win. 

Coleman had been nursing a sore foot for the last few games after bruising his heel in Texas' loss to Iowa State in Ames, but looked to be close to 100 percent in Texas' win.  

The Longhorns were left for dead earlier in the season after a four-game losing streak had the team sitting at just 4-8 in Big 12 play

Winners of five straight, the Longhorns (19-11, 9-8) now find themselves on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble according to the latest ESPN projections. 

Texas is currently sitting as one of the last four teams in by the network's assertation. 

Texas has a chance to pick up its 20th win of the season this Saturday in the home finale against Oklahoma State at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. 

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Basketball: Matt Coleman Buzzer Beater Leads Texas Past Oklahoma

Coleman hit a running shot off the glass with under a second on the clock to pull out a win in Norman.

Chris Dukes

by

UT2020

Texas Basketball: Watch: Courtney Ramey's Clutch Three-Pointer Against Texas Tech

The Texas guard capped off a strong game with a huge three-pointer as the shot clock wound down

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Austin-Area DB

After a big week of offers, Austin-LBJ safety Andrew Mukuba is one of the hottest names in the state right now

Chris Dukes

by

Srenoos

Texas Basketball: Watch Royce Hamm Jr. Deny a Sooner Alley-Oop

Hamm continues to be a force in the paint

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Notes Ahead of a Red River Showdown

Texas and Oklahoma meet with major postseason implications

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: White-Hot Horns Renew Red River Rivalry

How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Will the Longhorns Pursue Big-Time Transfer Linebacker?

North Dakota State's Jabril Cox would be a welcome addition on the Forty Acres.

Chris Dukes

by

Smithy

Texas Football: Greatest Longhorns in the NFL: No. 4 Justin Tucker

Tucker will forever be a folk hero on the Forty Acres after vanquishing Texas A&M in the two teams' final meeting as conference foes

Tomer Barazani

by

Tomerbarazani

Texas Baseball: Longhorns Return Home to Take on Arizona

Texas will host the Wildcats on Tuesday

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Basketball: Andrew Jones Named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week

This marks the first time Jones has received the honor

Chris Dukes