Texas Basketball: Watch Matt Coleman's Buzzer Beater Against Oklahoma

Matt Coleman didn't let the big moment phase him, driving directly down the floor and nailing the biggest three-pointer of the season so far for the Longhorns, leading his team to a 52-51 victory over rival Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

Coleman and the Longhorns had missed two previous chances to either tie or take the lead in the final minute, but after Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle missed both free throws in the double bonus, Brock Cunningham brought down the Texas rebound, dished the ball to Coleman and the 6-foot-2 junior guard did the rest.

On a night where the Longhorns shot just 33.3% from the field, it was Coleman leading the way with 21 points including three three-pointers in the win.

Coleman had been nursing a sore foot for the last few games after bruising his heel in Texas' loss to Iowa State in Ames, but looked to be close to 100 percent in Texas' win.

The Longhorns were left for dead earlier in the season after a four-game losing streak had the team sitting at just 4-8 in Big 12 play

Winners of five straight, the Longhorns (19-11, 9-8) now find themselves on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble according to the latest ESPN projections.

Texas is currently sitting as one of the last four teams in by the network's assertation.

Texas has a chance to pick up its 20th win of the season this Saturday in the home finale against Oklahoma State at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.