Watch: Tulane Baseball Freshman Star Slams Grand Slam in Pelican Cup Loss
The Tulane Green Wave and the New Orleans Privateers scored all of their runs in the first five innings as UNO claimed a 7-6 win in the first game of the Pelican Cup on Tuesday.
This was the first game the annual series between the two schools, as this game was postponed from Feb. 18 due to weather.
While Tulane (17-8) and UNO (12-11) have played each other 160 times in their history, dating back to 1971, the two schools only brought back the Pelican Cup in 2018. The series took a hiatus in 2020 and 2021.
Since the cup was reinstated, the Privateers have won it three times and the Green Wave have won it twice, most recently last season.
The remaining two games of the series will be played on April 15 and May 6, with both games hosted by Tulane at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.
The Green Wave fell behind, 7-1, after the first four innings before they scored five runs in the fifth to make it a one-run game.
Tanner Chun did the most damage in the inning with a grand slam, which scored Gavin Schulz, Michael Lombardi and Jason Wachs and made it a 7-6 game.
For Chun, a freshman from Honolulu, Hawai’i, it was his second straight game with a home run and his fourth home run of the season.
The Green Wave got the next two baserunners on via walk, but Jackson Linn grounded out to end the frame.
But Privateers pitching retired the side for the next three innings. In the ninth, the Green Wave mounted one final rally, as Wachs hit a one-out single before the next two hitters were retired to end the game.
Tulane went with a bullpen game and Henry Shuffler drew the start. He went just one inning, giving up two hits and two earned runs. He struck out one and walked one. He ended up on the hook for the loss.
New Orleans reliever Ira Austin claimed the win with 3.2 innings of solid work, giving up one hit and one walk as he struck out five. Bryce Calloway recorded the final two outs in the ninth inning for the save.
While Chun had the Green Wave’s biggest hit, both Connor Rasmussen and Wachs had two hits. Schulz and Kaikea Harrison drove in the other two runs.
The Green Wave get a short break before they head to Tampa, Fla., to face USF in American Athletic Conference action starting on Friday.