An Early Projection of Tulane Green Wave's 2025-2026 Frontcourt
In late March Tulane's second leading scorer, Kaleb Banks, opted to transfer to Depaul. Banks averaged 14.7 points per game. He was the team's leading rebounder, averaging 6.7 rebounds per game.
At 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, Banks was a formidable presence in the paint. With his departure the Wave certainly have a void to fill.
Banks was not the only frontcourt transfer. Kam Williams, a 6-foot-8 small forward, decided to transfer from Tulane to Kentucky.
Williams was on the All-AAC Freshman team last season who scored 9.3 points per game and shot an efficient 41.2% behind the 3-point line. Williams was a solid rebounder, using his frame to grab 4.5 rebounds per game.
The Wave's frontcourt also lost center Spencer Elliot. In his freshman season, Elliot grabbed 0.9 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.
Who Will be in Tulane's Frontcourt in 2025-26?
Losing Banks, Williams, and Elliot, means Tulane will rely significantly more on Gregg Glenn III . Glenn averaged 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in his junior season. His senior season will come with great expectations.
The Green Wave will support Glenn down low with graduate transfer Davion Bradford. Bradford averaged 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game last season with East Tennessee State. Bradford has experience at Kansas State and Wake Forest. At 7-feet and 260 pounds, Bradford is an imposing presence in the paint.
Additionally, Tulane will have Tyler Ringgold, who showed promise in his freshman campaign, as well as Percy Daniels, an experienced veteran, in the mix down low.
Ringgold averaged 3.4 points per game as a freshman and looks to play a larger role in his sophomore season. Daniels played 34 games in his junior season and averaged 1.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.
While the Green Wave's frontcourt for the 2025-2026 still has plenty of time to change, a new look is certain. The success of this frontcourt is to be determined, but there is certainly potential in the paint for the Wave.