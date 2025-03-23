Former Tulane Football Star Named Top 'Breakout' Candidate for Oregon Ducks
It might seem odd for a player that has had at least 1,300 rushing yards in the last two seasons to be considered a "breakout candidate," but that is the case for a former Tulane Green Wave star.
ESPN's Paolo Uggetti named running back Makhi Hughes as the Oregon Ducks' "breakout player" for this season.
This is exactly the reason that Hughes took the opportunity to transfer away from the Green Wave and head to a powerhouse program like the Ducks.
On3Sports ranked the running back as the fourth-best player available in the transfer portal. There are only four total at his position in the top 50. Expectations are sky-high for him at Oregon, but he should be able to live up to them.
He took a redshirt year in 2022 due to injury, but was utterly dominant in his two seasons for Tulane. He had 2,779 yards with 22 touchdowns in two seasons for the Green Wave.
Hughes was the AAC Rookie of the Year in 2023 and was a two-time First-team All-AAC member. He had reached the biggest honors he could in conference and felt that he was ready for a bigger stage.
While it would have been fun to see him finish his career out with Tulane, he could earn himself a lot of money if he keeps up his production against a Big Ten level of competition.
The junior will be the starting running back with Oregon and that is a role that has produced a ton in recent years. That high powered offense will have Hughes in the spots to succeed.
Jordan James had 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns last season and opted to go into the draft. Bucky Irving led them in rushing back in 2023 and went on to be a fourth-round pick that broke out in the NFL as a rookie.
That is the type of company that Hughes could very easily follow.
Meanwhile, the Green Wave will be using a committee of mostly transfers to replace that loss in the depth chart.
Maurice Turner and Zuberi Mobley joined in the portal with Arnold Barnes III returning after being a backup to Hughes last season.
Turner is a former wide receiver that has 734 career rushing yards with the Louisville Cardinals. He is an intriguing weapon that perhaps Tulane will be able to unlock.
Mobley is also hoping a bigger role can lead to more success as he was just a backup at his old school, the FAU Owls. He averages 5.0 yards a carry, though, and has seven touchdowns.
It will be tough to live up to the dominant standard that Hughes and Tyjae Spears have created in recent years at running back.