Tulane Football Faces Difficult Out-Of-Conference Schedule This Season
Tulane plays four out of conference games before they begin their American Conference schedule, Three of the four are against power conference teams.
The Green Wave open with Northwestern at home before traveling to South Alabama. But it is their last two out of conference games that are the greatest challenges, a home battle against Duke followed by a trip to Ole Miss.
Their first out-of-conference test against Northwestern pits the Wave against a team with a formidable front seven led by defensive end Aidan Hubbard and linebacker Mac Uihlein.
The good news for the Wave is that the Wildcats' secondary and offense certainly has question marks If the Wave's receiving corps can get open, then the Northwestern defense, as talented as that front seven is, will have a difficult time.
On the offensive side, if the defense can contain the passing attack spearheaded by SMU transfer quarterback Preston Stone, then the Green Wave are in a favorable position to win their first matchup.
Meanwhile, the success of the road trip to South Alabama will depend upon slowing down running back Kentrel Bullock. Bullock ran for 831 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Jaguars, averaging a very impressive 5.5 yards per cary.
Tulane's talented defensive line, led by Kameron Hamilton and UTEP transfer Mo Westmoreland, will be tasked to stop or at least slow down Bullock, which they are certainly capable of doing.
When Duke comes to New Orleans, the attention will be on quarterback Darian Mensah's return. While containing the arm talent of Mensah will certainly be important, the ultimate key for the Wave will be finding success against a loaded Duke defense.
Duke has several stars on defense, most notably Wesley Williams and Terry Moore. Moore had 71 tackles and four interceptions as a safety last season. Meanwhile, Williams recorded a stellar 7.5 sacks. To break through this defense, Tulane's talented group of running backs, led by Arnold Barnes, will have to step up for the Wave.
Tulane's final out of conference test is against Ole Miss. While Ole Miss lost receiver Tre Harris to the NFL, returning receiver Cayden Lee and transfer talents De'Zhaun Stribling and Harrison Wallace make up a dangerous receiving corps.
But the key could be the Wave's ability to put pressure on sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons, who will be experiencing his first starts at the college level this season, with star rushers Hamilton, Westmoreland, and Santana Hopper.
To find success against the Ole Miss defense, Tulane have to be extremely wary of Suntarine Perkins. Perkins recorded 10.5 sacks, 14 TFLS, 60 tackles, and an interception at the linebacker position.
The challenging nature of Tulane's out of conference schedule has one significant upside. If the Green Wave win all four, the odds of a College Football Playoff debut skyrocket.
