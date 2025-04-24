Tulane Green Wave Defensive Back Room Officially Loses Star to Auburn Tigers
The Tulane Green Wave defensive back room is going to have to deal with a huge loss as defensive back Rayshawn Pleasant is officially transferring to the Auburn Tigers.
Pleasant's move was announced by Pete Nakos of On3Sports on Wednesday night. The defensive back was pretty much down to either the USC Trojans or the Tigers. In the end, Auburn will be adding the West Monroe, La., native to their team.
He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and waited his turn as a depth piece before really breaking out last season as a redshirt freshman.
Pleasant was a true playmaker in every sense of the word. He had touchdowns on both defense and special teams.
At the start of the year, he was originally going to be used mostly as a depth piece. He had just 17 snaps in the opener, but a 100-yard pick six helped him break out and he started every other game that year.
Over on special teams, he actually had two kick return touchdowns and was effective in most opportunities.
As a defensive back, he had 35 tackles with one for a loss. Most of his tackles were solo, meaning that he was a great piece in the run game.
With the Tigers he will be able to his aggressiveness to his advantage in DJ Durkin's scheme. The Green Wave even started to use him as a nickel corner at times near the end of the year.
In coverage he was targeted 37 times and allowed 19 catches for 166 yards and no touchdowns per Pro Football Focus.
It makes sense as to why he was approached by a handful of bigger schools when he decided to transfer. He is a young cornerback that has a ton of potential waiting to be untapped.
Meanwhile, Tulane will be dealing with a handful of losses at cornerback. Caleb Ransaw will be heading to the draft, that is two major playmakers gone.
Isaiah Wadsworth is the only major addition to the team, transferring in from the Wofford Terriers.
Wadsworth will presumably be a starter as he comes in with a breadth of experience at cornerback. He has had 1,725 total snaps.
The development of Jack Tchienchou will also play a key role. He is a young playmaking defender that they were able to keep. Tchienchou has been with head coach Jon Sumrall since the Troy Trojans.