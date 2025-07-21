Former BYU Quarterback Jake Retzlaff Reportedly Commits to Tulane Football
The Tulane Green Wave football team is set to add one of the most unexpected, coveted targets in college football.
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff has verbally committed to transfer to the Green Wave.
Retzlaff announced his formal withdrawal from the program in July following a seven-game suspension issued by the Cougars for violating the school’s honor code on premarital sex.
That admittance came during a civil lawsuit that was filed in May and dismissed in June accusing Retzlaff of sexual assault.
ESPN reports that Tulane took great care to thoroughly investigate Retzlaff's background, even involving the school's Title IX officer in his transfer process.
While the word transfer was used, Retzlaff is expected to walk on and compete for the starting job in fall camp.
Landing Retzlaff wasn’t random or lucky. It ties into Sumrall’s stellar background as a recruiter and cultivating lasting relationships.
Sumrall recruited Retzlaff while he was head coach of the Troy Trojans. While the gunslinger eventually chose BYU, that connection helped to form a years-long relationship.
Retzlaff had an official visit at Troy, where he also formed relationships with several current Green Wave coaching staff members.
It’s one of the more intriguing case studies in college football, as Retzlaff isn’t technically arriving at Tulane by way of the transfer portal.
Due to the timing of what transpired, Retzlaff only has one form of recourse: walking on to the team.
It’s challenging to come in and earn the starting job at this stage, and Retzlaff is joining the program knowing there’s no guarantee other than an earnest shot.
However, Retzlaff, who had Power Four suitors, is unquestionably the most experienced one.
In leading the Cougars to an 11-2 campaign, he completed 213 passes for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns, in addition to 100 carries for 417 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
