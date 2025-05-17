Former Tulane Football Star’s NFL Rookie Contract Details With Jaguars Revealed
The Tulane Green Wave have their next NFL star in Caleb Ransaw.
Ransaw was selected No. 88 overall in the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and has been a highly touted prospect by the organization.
He officially inked his first NFL contract ahead of rookie minicamp, and the value of that deal was recently revealed by Over the Cap.
Here’s What Caleb Ransaw Will Earn as a Jaguars Rookie
Ransaw's rookie deal is subject to the wage scale parameters that are based on when a player is drafted, and each pick has a floor and ceiling for how much they can earn over the four-year contract.
For Ransaw, the total contract value of his four-year deal is $6.281 million and includes a guaranteed $1.208 million signing bonus.
The Jaguars will prorate the signing bonus over the next four years to have a $302,014 cap hit annually.
Ransaw's base salary in Year 1 is $840,000. It increases to $1.075 million in Year 2, $1.361 million in Year 3, and $1.646 million in Year 4.
Here is Ransaw's salary cap hit per year in his rookie contract with Jacksonville:
- 2025: $1.142 million
- 2026: $1.427 million
- 2027: $1.713 million
- 2028: $1.998 million
That works out to 0.4% of the salary cap in 2024, 0.5% in 2025, and 0.6% in 2026, showing the value of a rookie deal in the NFL.
Ransaw is coming in to fill a dire need for the Jaguars at safety, despite not playing that role through most of college and none in his senior season with the Green Wave as he followed head coach Jon Sumrall to the team.
The slot corner flew up draft boards with his 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which was No. 6 among all prospects and No. 3 among cornerbacks.
It followed up an impressive outing at the Reese's Senior Bowl, where Ransaw made an interception during the game in his new safety role.
Should those traits translate to the NFL level, Ransaw is set to see strong success as a rookie in his first four years with Jacksonville.