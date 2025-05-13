Tulane Football Coach Has Strong Connection to NFL Star’s New Team
The NFL draft isn’t really about who a college football player knows or doesn’t know, but rather their traits on film and play on the field.
However, the pre-draft process is a lot about relationship-building and finding the best fit as general managers and head coaches evaluate the prospects.
For former Tulane Green Wave star defensive back Caleb Ransaw, who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round at No. 88 overall, those ties originate with his college coach.
Tulane Football Coach Has Link to Jaguars Head Coach
Tulane football coach Jon Sumrall is known for his connections, and those translate to the NFL level.
The former Kentucky Wildcats linebacker was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for his alma mater in 2021.
As he traversed his college sidelines, he did so alongside offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Liam Coen, who is entering his first season as Jacksonville’s head coach.
The opinion of a player’s college football coach is paramount in the evaluation process by scouts and team leaders, and Sumrall has always spoken highly of Ransaw, who he recruited and brought over from the Troy Trojans to the Green Wave.
His words carry more weight when he converses with a coach with whom he has a standing relationship.
The two were clearly close enough for Coen to purchase Sumrall’s house upon leaving Lexington.
"Caleb, man, this is somebody that we've been really excited about for the last few weeks here, especially,” Coen said after the draft. “I worked with Jon Sumrall at Tulane. I actually bought his house when I was leaving Lexington. So, I've got a little trust there.”
That trust led to the new Jaguars rookie being the first Tulane player ever drafted by the organization with their second-highest pick.
With that level of draft capital invested comes high expectations, and Ransaw’s are bolstered by his former coach’s praise.
Jacksonville has identified Ransaw as a key player in the future of the team, and now it’s easy to see why.
Relationships are a cornerstone of Sumrall as a coach, as endless connections have brought in players from the transfer portal to the Green Wave team over his two seasons.
The value of them grows when they can help players reach the professional level.
While Ransaw’s abilities led to his selection, the trust in his new head coach’s opinion of his former one will only serve to grow his confidence as he continues his journey through the NFL.