Multiple Tulane Green Wave Defenders Have Surged up NFL Draft Boards
With the NFL season winding down, talk about the 2025 draft is starting to pick up once again.
The Tulane Green Wave are trying to extend their streak of getting players drafted.
While they have not been known as an "NFL factory" with the likes of the LSU Tigers or Alabama Crimson Tide, they've done a good job of getting a few players into the league via the draft during the past decade or so.
Since 2014, they have had at least one player selected in all but two drafts, and they have also had two players selected in each of the last two.
That streak could be in jeopardy since they don't have any surefire selections, but two former Tulane defenders look to have the best shot of anyone to be selected in the late rounds.
DB Caleb Ransaw
Ransaw was a breakout defender for the Troy Trojans last year and followed Jon Sumrall to New Orleans.
The 22-year-old took a step back in production this season, but still did enough to maintain the hype around him.
Over his career, he has 115 tackles with 10 for a loss and had his first career sack this past season.
While he may not be a ball hawk, he has done well in coverage, this past season especially when the versatile defensive back allowed just 11 catches on 24 targets in 265 coverage snaps.
Ransaw can play either box safety or slot corner at the next level.
He is going to be the lone Green Wave player at the Reese's Senior Bowl, which is a great sign for his draft prospectus.
There, he will get the chance to meet with every NFL team.
A recent mock draft from Justin Melo of The Draft Network had him going in Round 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders.
DL Patrick Jenkins
Jenkins is also a transfer, but has spent the last few years at Tulane.
He started his career with the TCU Horned Frogs, but didn't really break out until he got to New Orleans.
The senior lineman has generated 120 pressures as a pass rusher, which has been his most promising attribute.
He was expected to be a breakout star this year. While that didn't exactly happen, he has still shown enough during his career to get a look by the league.
During his time with the Green Wave, he has 107 tackles with 28 going for a loss and 13 being sacks.
A mock draft by Jeremy Trottier of Saints Wire had Jenkins being selected by the New Orleans Saints in Round 4.