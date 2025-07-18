Tulane Baseball Adds Two Transfer Portal Targets to Standout Class
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team has been impressive this offseason in the transfer portal.
Head coach Jay Uhlman has continued to strengthen the team on the heels of a third straight run to a conference championship game after having a 33-25 record.
The Green Wave are building a top transfer portal class among college baseball, and they added two new players to the roster on Thursday.
On The Clock College Baseball announced that UConn right-handed pitcher Jude Abbadessa and West Florida outfielder Brett Rowell have committed to the program.
Abbadessa impressed in the MLB Draft League this summer, where he posted a 2.59 ERA with 30 strikeouts to 18 walks in 24.1 innings pitched.
He is described as a “solid arm” with a low-90s fastball/sinker.
Abbadessa will bring valuable depth to Tulane’s pitching staff, particularly after losing Michael Lombardi and Taylor Montiel to the Kansas City Royals in the MLB draft.
Rowell is described as one of the top Division II bats available.
He slashed .355/.453/.548 with 14 doubles, eight home runs, 52 RBI and five stolen bases in his 2025 campaign.
The graduate transfer will add some power to Tulane’s lineup, as he becomes the sixth position player the Green Wave have picked up in the transfer portal.
Uhlman pointed to the efforts of multiple staff members in this portal haul, including associate head coach and pitching coach Anthony Izzio, general manager Curtis Akey and director of player development and analytics Frankie Niemann.
The Green Wave’s efforts to land key contributors for the 2026 season have been diligent and successful as they look to build off the success of the last three years.
Despite losing several key players to the MLB draft—Lombardi, Montiel and second baseman Connor Rasmussen—Tulane baseball looks stronger than ever.
Portal additions have strengthened the team, positioning them to compete for a fourth consecutive championship game appearance and a return to the NCAA Regionals.
