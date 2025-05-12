Jaguar Report

3 Things to Know About Jaguars' Caleb Ransaw

Get to know the Jacksonville Jaguars' third-round pick.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) is interviewed during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars clearly think highly of third-round safety Caleb Ransaw, with the Jaguars' staff and front office gushing about him at every chance they get.

But who really is the Jaguars' second-highest-picked rookie? We take a look below to get to know him even better.

Liam Coen coached with his college HC

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall is one of many who have spoken highly of the Jaguars' rookie safety, and it is clear to see why his feelings on the matter are important. Sumrall has a relationship with Jaguars head coach Liam Coen that dates back to when the two coached together at the University of Kentucky in 2021.

"Then Caleb, man, this is somebody that we've been really excited about for the last few weeks here, especially. I worked with Jon Sumrall at Tulane. I actually bought his house when I was leaving Lexington. So, I've got a little trust there," Coen said after the draft.

Ransaw is the first Tulane player the Jaguars have drafted

Before the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars had selected players from 112 different schools and programs throughout the country. This included players from schools like Elon, Howard, and even Ouachita Baptist. But one school the Jaguars had never drafted from before this year's draft was Tulane.

That changed with the Jaguars' selection of Ransaw, who also made some notable Tulane history as the No. 88 pick. Ransaw became Tulane’s the highest drafted defensive player since 1987 when the Jaguars drafted him, making him a historic selection for both the Jaguars and for Tulane.

He has NFL bloodlines

Ransaw is not the first member of his family to make it to the NFL. Ransaw is cousins with former Alabama Crimson Tide and NFL cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who was a first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Drafted 13 years later, Ransaw now is the second NFL defensive back in his family.

If he has a career anything like the one Kirkpatrick had, the Jaguars will surely be happy. Kirkpatrick played 10 seasons in the NFL, including eight years with the Cincinnati Bengals that saw him as one of the franchise's cornerstones.

