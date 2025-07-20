Tulane Football Has One of Toughest Non-Conference Schedules in Nation
The Tulane Green Wave football team has an opportunity to make a splash in non-conference play, but things could also go south before they begin their AAC slate.
Tulane football will face one G5 and three Power Four schools this season—and it’s one of the most challenging slates in college football.
Pete Nakos of On3 (subscription required) released a list of the toughest non-conference schedules in the nation, and the Green Wave made that list.
Last season, Tulane started the season with an FCS opponent, faced two Power Four programs, and one from the Group of Five.
In their 2025 campaign, the Green Wave will host the Northwestern Wildcats and Duke Blue Devils and travel to the South Alabama Jaguars and Ole Miss Rebels.
“Head coach Jon Sumrall has been adamant that for Tulane to contend for a CFP berth, loading up a tough nonconference schedule will only help the Green Wave,” Nakos wrote. “This fall is highlighted by matchups with Northwestern, Ole Miss, and Duke.”
It’s a fair point and a risk that teams might have to take to secure that G5 college football playoff slot.
While the Boise State Broncos only played one Power Four team last year, it was the No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks—and a close 37-34 loss.
But with a win or two over their Power Four opponents, the Green Wave can make a significant impact and climb up the weekly AP Top 25 rankings. Any losses can’t be blowouts.
“We have an opportunity, in particular with our nonconference schedule, that if we handle our own business, we should be in that conversation,” Sumrall told On3.
The Blue Devils also made the list alongside Tulane.
In addition, the Rebels made the list of easiest non-conference schedules—but not because of their matchup against the Green Wave.
“Tulane will be the toughest test of the nonconference slate for Ole Miss and first-year starter Austin Simmons,” Nakos wrote.
Tulane was one of two Group of Five teams to make the list, along with the Kent State Golden Flashes, who aren’t exactly a contender in the CFP conversation.
The downside of that schedule is the potential for some tough losses.
However, the upside of solidifying themselves as a top G5 team in the nation is worth the risk for the Green Wave.
