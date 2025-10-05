Tulane O-Line Jelling at the Right Time as the Wave Hit the Thick of League Play
Heading into this season, the Tulane offensive line was predicted as being one of the strengths of the 2025 edition of the Green Wave. Junior Shadre Hurst and Senior Derrick Graham were returning, both playing in 14 games last season. Returning along with Hurst and Graham would be Landry Cannon, Elijah Baker, Reese Baker, and Darion Reed.
To strengthen the interior of their line, the Green Wave brought in John Bock, Mitch Hodnett, andJack Hollifield. Bock played for FIU last season, Hodnett was at TCU, and Hollifield played at Appalachian State. At offensive tackle, the Green Wave recruited Jordan Hall from Liberty.
Then, the injury bug bit, forcing out some of those brought in to contribute and shifting players from their usual slots along the O-line. Right out of the gate against Northwestern, the Wave had redshirt sophomore Reed starting at right tackle and redshirt freshman Baker getting the call at right guard. Then senior left tackle Graham had to miss a game, forcing some shuffling on the left side.
Offensive line coach Evan McKissack was pleased with the play of his youngsters.
"It was good to see some guys step up," McKissack said. "We played a total of seven guys over 100-snaps. We definitely battled some injuries during those early five games. I think the most important thing is the technique, fundamentals, and finish. We did that early, but we really haven't played a full game."
Against Ole Miss, the gang was back together, with Graham back, and you could see things coming together. The Green Wave averaged 4.6-yards per carry, toting the ball 39-times for 178-yards against a very good Rebel defensive front. That same Ole Miss defense held LSU to 57-yards on the ground a week later.
"Our whole mission this year has been growth," McKissack said. "We really don't focus on the opponent. We'll do somethings schematically, creativity-wise to create matchups."
In their last game against Tulsa, the Wave saw things really take shape. Tulane rushed for 185-yards on 43 attempts. That's down a tad per carry to 4.3-yards, but most importantly, four rushing touchdowns. McKissack gives credit to his entire line, but points a finger at his newly acquired center from Appalachian State.
"Jack Hollifield is a stud," McKissack bragged. "Man, he's doing well. I think the great things about kids like Jack Hollifield is he's got great leadership ability. He owns all the targeting in our run end protection, and he does a tremendous job of getting guys on the same page. He wants to work. I mean the kid's in here all the time. He's the one that really dials it up."
"I think we're playing as a unit," Hollifield told us this past week. Then, showing his leadership on the line, he said, "We still have a lot to do. We're only five games into the season, so I know we can be a lot better."
Against Duke, redshirt freshman Elijah Baker lined up in the backfield as an added blocker. He helped spring Tulane's running game to two scores. McKissack figured it would work well with someone that big blocking.
"We felt like, let's get our 280-pound guy moving full speed," McKissack told us. "His one job, was not to have a good result of the play, but to ensure that that player (that he blocked) understood the physicality that we were going to bring."
"It really came out of nowhere," Baker said as he described the play. "We were in the meeting room (the week before the Duke game), and coach brought up a play. He said I'd line up in a receiver position and motion across and just go hit something. They told me, 'Run as fast as you can, and hit them as hard as you can,' so I just tried to do what they told me to do."
And he did. Twice in that game.
After a bye week, Tulane welcomes East Carolina to Yulman Stadium for the Green Wave's second American Conference game of the season in a Thursday, prime time game on October 9 in Uptown