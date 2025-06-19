Tulane Secures Return of Two Star Safeties Solidifying Green Wave Strength
Last season, the Green Wave's third and fourth leaders in tackles were their two starting safeties: Bailey Despanie and Jack Tchienchou. Currently in college football, keeping star talent is very difficult. But this season, Tulane managed to bring back both players to maintain their dynamic duo at safety.
Despanie has put together two excellent seasons for the Green Wave. Last year he had 53 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss as a junior for Tulane. In his sophomore season, his numbers were even more prolific.
More News: Tulane's Pass Rush Could Be Elite With Their Two Edge Rusher Transfer Additions
That season he recorded 67 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss. Despanie had a particularly standout game against the Oklahoma Sooners, a game in which he recorded nine tackles. He will look to have a third consecutive stellar season.
As a redshirt freshman, Tchienchou emerged as key part of the Green Wave's defense. The talent recorded 50 tackles and an interception that he ran back for a touchdown against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
Tchienchou had two games with eight tackles, one against Army and the other against North Texas. He will look to follow his impressive freshman campaign with a sophomore season that is even better.
More News: Tulane Continues Offensive Recruiting Success With KeyShaun Coleman Commitment
In addition to Despanie and Tchienchou, Tulane returns another talented safety, Kevin Adams III. Adams is the Green Wave's fifth leader in tackles. His sophomore season was a breakout one for him. After having six tackles in his freshman year, he recorded 40 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in Tulane's bowl game loss to Florida. Adams will look for another great year as a junior.
All three of Tulane's safeties are elite in regards to tracking the ball carrier and bringing him down. With talented depth and two exceptional starters, the safety position potentially can anchor this Wave defense.
More News: College Football Analysts Highlight Strong Traits of New Tulane Football Recruit
Tulane's skill at safety will give opposing teams a very hard time of getting past the third level and limiting explosive plays, a crucial element for winning football games.
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.