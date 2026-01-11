Tulane Transfer Portal Updates: January 11th, 2026

It's Sunday, January 11th, 2026, and with every new day comes new commits and transfers. Keep in mind these are unofficial until confirmed by both schools.

January 7th Transfer Portal News

January 8th Transfer Portal News

January 9th Transfer Portal News

January 10th Transfer Portal News

WR Destyn Hill | FROM LSU TO Tulane

Wide out Destyn Hill graduated from Edna Karr in 2021 as a four-star recruit, ranking as the 7th best player in Louisiana, the 20th ranked wide receiver in the nation, and the 151st ranked player in the nation. The Edna Karr alum stands at 6'1, 197 lbs.

Hill initially went to Florida State in 2023, where he he played four games, racking up six catches for 87-yards over the stretch. Hill missed the 2024 season due to injury, but came back in 2025 to debut as an LSU Tiger.

Hill didn't see the field much last year, however, totaling two catches for 22-yards across two appearances against Arkansas and Western Kentucky.

LB Dalton Hughes | FROM University of South Alabama TO Tulane (CONFIRMED)

We've previously mentioned Dalton Hughes before during our January 8th story.

The senior from Tupelo, Mississippi played his past four years at the University of South Alabama. He redshirted his freshman year, but has played a lot over the previous three years, especially in 2025. Hughes has managed to turn up the dial this past year, who's to say he can't turn it up some more?

DL Armondous Cooley | RECOMMITTED

Lineman, Armondous Cooley, graduated from Wayne County in 2020 as a three-star recruit. Cooley was ranked the 13th best player in Mississippi and the 43rd best defensive tackle in the nation. When Cooley re-entered the transfer portal, he again ranked as a three-star prospect.

Cooley stands at 6'3, 305 lbs, providing an ideal size for an interior lineman.

Cooley began his career at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he put up career highs of 16 total tackles and two sacks. The lineman would miss the 2023 season due to injury, but would return to Southern Miss in 2024. After his 2024 campaign, he transferred to Tulane, where he tallied 13 total tackles and a career high seven solo tackles.