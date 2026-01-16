Tulane Transfer Roundup: Defensive Edition

The transfer portal closes at a minute short of midnight tonight. A new wave of players have committed to Tulane. Let's take look at what they've acquired on defense.

Defensive Transfers to Tulane

Name Position Height Weight High School Rank Previous School Kevin Adams III S 5'10 185 lbs Three-star RECOMMITTED Ed Smith IV DL 6'3 296 lbs Two-star University of South Alabama Jordan McAllister DE 6'3 231 lbs NA New Hampshire Dalton Hughes LB 6'3 220 lbs Three-star University of South Alabama Armondous Cooley DL 6'3 305 lbs Three-star RECOMMITTED Macho Stevenson DB 6'0 190 lbs Three-star Texas Tech Reshad Sterling DE 6'3 250 lbs Three-star Houston E'zaiah Shine DB 6'1 185 lbs Three-star RECOMMITTED

A total of nine commitments to the Wave for the defense. Racking up six three-stars, one two-star, and one who's rank wasn't available out of high school. The Wave managed to retain three players of their own from the portal as well.

Important Football Transfer Portal Dates

⦁ Main Window: January 2 – January 16, 2026



⦁ Postseason Extension: Players participating in postseason games get an additional 5 days after their final game to enter the portal.



⦁ Coaching Change Exception: A new head coach can trigger a 15-day window for players, though most changes happen earlier.