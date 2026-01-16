Tulane Transfer Roundup: Defensive Edition
The transfer portal closes at a minute short of midnight tonight. A new wave of players have committed to Tulane. Let's take look at what they've acquired on defense.
Defensive Transfers to Tulane
Name
Position
Height
Weight
High School Rank
Previous School
Kevin Adams III
S
5'10
185 lbs
Three-star
RECOMMITTED
Ed Smith IV
DL
6'3
296 lbs
Two-star
University of South Alabama
Jordan McAllister
DE
6'3
231 lbs
NA
New Hampshire
Dalton Hughes
LB
6'3
220 lbs
Three-star
University of South Alabama
Armondous Cooley
DL
6'3
305 lbs
Three-star
RECOMMITTED
Macho Stevenson
DB
6'0
190 lbs
Three-star
Texas Tech
Reshad Sterling
DE
6'3
250 lbs
Three-star
Houston
E'zaiah Shine
DB
6'1
185 lbs
Three-star
RECOMMITTED
A total of nine commitments to the Wave for the defense. Racking up six three-stars, one two-star, and one who's rank wasn't available out of high school. The Wave managed to retain three players of their own from the portal as well.
Important Football Transfer Portal Dates
⦁ Main Window: January 2 – January 16, 2026
⦁ Postseason Extension: Players participating in postseason games get an additional 5 days after their final game to enter the portal.
⦁ Coaching Change Exception: A new head coach can trigger a 15-day window for players, though most changes happen earlier.
