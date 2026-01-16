Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Transfer Roundup: Defensive Edition

The day has come, the transfer portal is now closed and now we'll look at what the Wave has washed up on the defensive side of the ball.
Colin Cummings|
Tulane Transfer Portal Graphic
Tulane Transfer Portal Graphic | Generated by Canva AI

The transfer portal closes at a minute short of midnight tonight. A new wave of players have committed to Tulane. Let's take look at what they've acquired on defense.

On Sunday, January 18th at noon, our take on the steps the Green Wave has taken in the football transfer portal. We'll have a poll for you to take on social media, as well, so check back Sunday, January 18th at noon.

Transfer Portal Roundup: Offense Edition

January 14th Transfer Portal Updates

January 13th Transfer Portal Updates

January 12th Transfer Portal Updates

Defensive Transfers to Tulane

Name

Position

Height

Weight

High School Rank

Previous School

Kevin Adams III

S

5'10

185 lbs

Three-star

RECOMMITTED

Ed Smith IV

DL

6'3

296 lbs

Two-star

University of South Alabama

Jordan McAllister

DE

6'3

231 lbs

NA

New Hampshire

Dalton Hughes

LB

6'3

220 lbs

Three-star

University of South Alabama

Armondous Cooley

DL

6'3

305 lbs

Three-star

RECOMMITTED

Macho Stevenson

DB

6'0

190 lbs

Three-star

Texas Tech

Reshad Sterling

DE

6'3

250 lbs

Three-star

Houston

E'zaiah Shine

DB

6'1

185 lbs

Three-star

RECOMMITTED

A total of nine commitments to the Wave for the defense. Racking up six three-stars, one two-star, and one who's rank wasn't available out of high school. The Wave managed to retain three players of their own from the portal as well.

Important Football Transfer Portal Dates

⦁ Main Window: January 2 – January 16, 2026

⦁ Postseason Extension: Players participating in postseason games get an additional 5 days after their final game to enter the portal.

⦁ Coaching Change Exception: A new head coach can trigger a 15-day window for players, though most changes happen earlier.

Published
Colin Cummings
COLIN CUMMINGS

Colin has been following football for over a decade. Growing up supporting LSU naturally led him to be a massive Saints fan. He is a regular guest on the Ball Don’t Lie podcast on WBOK-AM in New Orleans as well as Apple Podcasts, where they discuss the NFL, College Football, and the NBA.

Home/News