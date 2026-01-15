Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Transfer Roundup: Offensive Edition

With no new signings today, we roundup all of the offensive players that have transferred or recommitted to the Wave.
Colin Cummings|
Tulane Transfer Portal Graphic
Tulane Transfer Portal Graphic | Generated by Canva AI

The closing of the portal inches closer, so we'll take a look at all of the offensive signings that have occurred since the portal opened.

On Sunday, January 18th at noon, our take on the steps the Green Wave has taken in the football transfer portal. We'll have a poll for you to take on social media, as well, so check back Sunday, January 18th at noon.

January 14th Transfer Portal Updates

January 13th Transfer Portal Updates

January 12th Transfer Portal Updates

January 11th Transfer Portal Updates

A Helpful Haul

Listed below are the offensive commitments to the Green Wave during this year's transfer portal. Keep in mind these are unofficial until confirmed by both schools.

Offensive Transfers to Tulane

Name

Position

Height

Weight

High School Rank

Previous school

Jake Randle

RB

5'10"

190 lbs.

Three-star

High school

DJ Dugar Jr.

RB

6' 1"

215 lbs.

Three-star

Oklahoma State

Johnnie Daniels

RB

5' 10"

200 lbs.

Three-star

Mississippi State

Destyn Hill

WR

6' 1"

197 lbs.

Four-star

LSU

Zycarl Lewis

WR

5' 10"

160 lbs.

Three-star

RECOMMITTED

Vance Bolyard

TE

6' 5"

240 lbs.

Three-star

Duke

Ryan Mickow

OL

6' 7"

317 lbs.

Three-star

Boston College

Dawson Johnson

TE

6' 3"

230 lbs.

NA

Old Dominion

Zeon Chriss-Gremillion

QB

6' 3"

210 lbs.

Three-star

Houston

Darion Reed

OT

6' 7"

318 lbs.

Three-star

RECOMMITTED

Jaylin Lucas

RB

5' 9"

173 lbs.

Three-star

Florida State

Eleven total commitments, nine three-star recruits, and one four star recruit make up this year's transfer portal so far. Don't forget that the portal still has one more day left open, and there's still plenty that could happen.

Important Football Transfer Portal Dates

⦁ Main Window: January 2 – January 16, 2026

⦁ Postseason Extension: Players participating in postseason games get an additional 5 days after their final game to enter the portal.

⦁ Coaching Change Exception: A new head coach can trigger a 15-day window for players, though most changes happen earlier.

Published
Colin Cummings
COLIN CUMMINGS

Colin has been following football for over a decade. Growing up supporting LSU naturally led him to be a massive Saints fan. He is a regular guest on the Ball Don’t Lie podcast on WBOK-AM in New Orleans as well as Apple Podcasts, where they discuss the NFL, College Football, and the NBA.

Home/News