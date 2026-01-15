The closing of the portal inches closer, so we'll take a look at all of the offensive signings that have occurred since the portal opened.

A Helpful Haul

Listed below are the offensive commitments to the Green Wave during this year's transfer portal. Keep in mind these are unofficial until confirmed by both schools.

Offensive Transfers to Tulane

Name Position Height Weight High School Rank Previous school Jake Randle RB 5'10" 190 lbs. Three-star High school DJ Dugar Jr. RB 6' 1" 215 lbs. Three-star Oklahoma State Johnnie Daniels RB 5' 10" 200 lbs. Three-star Mississippi State Destyn Hill WR 6' 1" 197 lbs. Four-star LSU Zycarl Lewis WR 5' 10" 160 lbs. Three-star RECOMMITTED Vance Bolyard TE 6' 5" 240 lbs. Three-star Duke Ryan Mickow OL 6' 7" 317 lbs. Three-star Boston College Dawson Johnson TE 6' 3" 230 lbs. NA Old Dominion Zeon Chriss-Gremillion QB 6' 3" 210 lbs. Three-star Houston Darion Reed OT 6' 7" 318 lbs. Three-star RECOMMITTED Jaylin Lucas RB 5' 9" 173 lbs. Three-star Florida State

Eleven total commitments, nine three-star recruits, and one four star recruit make up this year's transfer portal so far. Don't forget that the portal still has one more day left open, and there's still plenty that could happen.

Important Football Transfer Portal Dates

⦁ Main Window: January 2 – January 16, 2026



⦁ Postseason Extension: Players participating in postseason games get an additional 5 days after their final game to enter the portal.



⦁ Coaching Change Exception: A new head coach can trigger a 15-day window for players, though most changes happen earlier.