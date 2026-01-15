Tulane Transfer Roundup: Offensive Edition
The closing of the portal inches closer, so we'll take a look at all of the offensive signings that have occurred since the portal opened.
On Sunday, January 18th at noon, our take on the steps the Green Wave has taken in the football transfer portal. We'll have a poll for you to take on social media, as well, so check back Sunday, January 18th at noon.
A Helpful Haul
Listed below are the offensive commitments to the Green Wave during this year's transfer portal. Keep in mind these are unofficial until confirmed by both schools.
Offensive Transfers to Tulane
Name
Position
Height
Weight
High School Rank
Previous school
Jake Randle
RB
5'10"
190 lbs.
Three-star
High school
DJ Dugar Jr.
RB
6' 1"
215 lbs.
Three-star
Oklahoma State
Johnnie Daniels
RB
5' 10"
200 lbs.
Three-star
Mississippi State
Destyn Hill
WR
6' 1"
197 lbs.
Four-star
LSU
Zycarl Lewis
WR
5' 10"
160 lbs.
Three-star
RECOMMITTED
Vance Bolyard
TE
6' 5"
240 lbs.
Three-star
Duke
Ryan Mickow
OL
6' 7"
317 lbs.
Three-star
Boston College
Dawson Johnson
TE
6' 3"
230 lbs.
NA
Old Dominion
Zeon Chriss-Gremillion
QB
6' 3"
210 lbs.
Three-star
Houston
Darion Reed
OT
6' 7"
318 lbs.
Three-star
RECOMMITTED
Jaylin Lucas
RB
5' 9"
173 lbs.
Three-star
Florida State
Eleven total commitments, nine three-star recruits, and one four star recruit make up this year's transfer portal so far. Don't forget that the portal still has one more day left open, and there's still plenty that could happen.
Important Football Transfer Portal Dates
⦁ Main Window: January 2 – January 16, 2026
⦁ Postseason Extension: Players participating in postseason games get an additional 5 days after their final game to enter the portal.
⦁ Coaching Change Exception: A new head coach can trigger a 15-day window for players, though most changes happen earlier.
