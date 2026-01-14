Tulane Transfer Portal Updates: January 14th, 2026

It's Wednesday, January 14th, 2026, and with every new day comes new commits and transfers. Keep in mind these are unofficial until confirmed by both schools.

January 7th Transfer Portal News January 8th Transfer Portal News January 9th Transfer Portal News January 10th Transfer Portal News January 11th Transfer Portal News January 12th Transfer Portal News January 13th Transfer Portal News

LB Dallas Winner-Johnson | FROM Tulane TO Oklahoma State

The backer from St. Louis weighs in at 6’5, 230 lbs and was a two-star recruit out of high school, and he was ranked as the 62nd best player in Missouri. Winner-Johnson would win the state championship during his senior year, recording 123 tackles along the way.

The St. Louis native graduated in 2023, where he would commit to Missouri State for the following year. He redshirted his freshman year, only playing four games, but he would see the field the following year in 2024. He would start ten games at Missouri State, where he would tally 62 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.

Winner-Johnson would transfer to Tulane for the 2025 season. The linebacker would record five total tackles across 2025, before re-entering the transfer portal this year, where he’ll find his home as a Cowboy for the 2026 tenure.

S Javion White | FROM Tulane TO Houston

The 6’0, 180 lb Louisiana native graduated from Franklin Parish high school in 2023. During his Junior year, the two-way player saw all three phases of the field. He hauled in 50 catches for 937 yards and 12 TDs. While on the defensive side, he recorded 21 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, and one fumble recovery. He also impacted special teams, recording a kickoff return TD.

White would record 11 total tackles, three passes defended, one forced fumble, and one interception in his first year with the Wave. He would up his production further this past year, tallying 50 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, 6 passes defended, and three interceptions.

With White’s production on the rise, the Cougars have secured a solid option at safety, whose ceiling only seems to be getting higher.

WR Jimmy Calloway | FROM Tulane TO Tulsa

The 6’0, 190 lb receiver from Morrow, Georgia came out of high school as a four-star recruit, ranked the 18th best player in Georgia, the 24th ranked receiver in the nation, and the 146th best player in the country. The talent clocked a 4.32 40-yard dash (current) and a 35.0 inch vertical (2019).

The Morrow native has been around since 2020, spending his first three years at Tennessee. He would total nine catches, 124 yards, and one touchdown during his three years there.

Calloway would transfer to Louisville in 2023, where he would record 20 catches for 242 yards before transferring to Tulane in 2025.

The wide out hauled in three catches for 52-yards in 2025 for the Wave. The talent hopes to find the right rythm at Tulsa, as he hasn’t quite matched the production he used to have in high school.

RB Jake Randal | COMMITTED

The Newman running back is measured at 5’10, 190 lbs, and is set to graduate this upcoming year. The speedster recorded a 4.5 40-yard dash, and finished his 2024 junior season with 1,086-yards and 17 TDs, averaging 9.7-yards per carry.

The talent transitioned from running back to quarterback during his senior year, flexing his athleticism and flexibility in the offense. During his senior year, he would record 2,552 all-purpose yards and 22 passing TDs.

The flexible back recorded a total of 2,594 rushing yards and 38 TDs in his high school career. The three-star talent hopes to continue his bright future with the Green Wave this upcoming year, and we’ll be curious to see how his talent continues to bloom.

Important Football Transfer Portal Dates

⦁ Main Window: January 2 – January 16, 2026



⦁ Postseason Extension: Players participating in postseason games get an additional 5 days after their final game to enter the portal.



⦁ Coaching Change Exception: A new head coach can trigger a 15-day window for players, though most changes happen earlier.