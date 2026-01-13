Tulane Transfer Portal Updates: January 13th, 2026

It's Tuesday, January 13th, 2026, and with every new day comes new commits and transfers. Keep in mind these are unofficial until confirmed by both schools.

K Jackson Courville | FROM Ohio State TO Tulane

The Ohio-born leg graduated high school in 2023, and took his talent to Ball State. His freshman year, he went 15 for 21, missing one from 30-39-yards, one from 40-49-yards, and four from 50+ Yards.

Having a much more efficient sophomore year, Courville went 11 for 13, only missing the two from 30-39-yards away.

Courville transferred from Ball State to Ohio State the following year. Courville, however, would lose the battle for starting position to Jayden Fielding this past year.

Courville will likely see greener pastures in NOLA, as we just witnessed a departure from kicker Patrick Durkin, as he would leave Tulane for Florida.

S Kevin Adams III | RECOMMITTED

The redshirt sophomore from Destrehan has told the university he is returning next season. The 5' 10" 185-pounder accounted for 53-tackles, 36-solo from the safety position in 2025. He also had bookend interceptions on the year. His first was in the opener against Northwestern and his second was in the season closer versus Charlotte.

In his redshirt freshman year, 2024, he played in 14 games with 40 tackles, 3.5 stops for loss, a fumble recovery and an interception. His interception came against Florida during the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl (12/20. He had a season high nine tackles against Oklahoma (9/14).

Adams helped lead Destrehan High School to an undefeated state title in 2022. He was named the Most Valuable Player in the state title game . He played free safety and cornerback for the Wildcats, where he picked off six passes in 2022 en route to first team all-district honors. He returned a kickoff for a TD as a junior and has blocked multiple punts throughout his career. He ran the 100 meters in 10.7 seconds as a junior.

RB DJ Dugar Jr | FROM Oklahoma State TO Tulane

DJ Dugar Jr. is a strong 6’1, 215 lbs, and is from Leander, Texas, graduating from Glenn in 2025. The back ranked as the 126th best player in Texas and the 69th ranked running back in the country.

Dugar Jr. redshirted his freshman year, opting to sit out the year for the Okie State Cowboys. Dugar could be a two-way pass-catching back for the Wave, increasing the versatility of the offense.

LB Jordan Norman | FROM Tulane TO Tennessee

Jordan Norman hails from Hoover, Alabama as a three-star recruit and the 62nd best player in Alabama. The edge rusher ranked 135th in the country, pushing him to commit to the University of South Alabama in 2023. Not playing much his first year, he still managed to record four total tackles and one and a half sacks.

Norman would make a leap the next year in 2024. He would jump to 25 total tackles, seven solo tackles, two passes defended, and two and a half sacks. The backer continued his upward trend after transferring to Tulane in 2025. Norman racked up 28 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, and six sacks across the year.

The stud linebacker entered the transfer portal as a three-star prospect and the 124th ranked edge rusher in the country.

Important Football Transfer Portal Dates

⦁ Main Window: January 2 – January 16, 2026



⦁ Postseason Extension: Players participating in postseason games get an additional 5 days after their final game to enter the portal.



⦁ Coaching Change Exception: A new head coach can trigger a 15-day window for players, though most changes happen earlier.