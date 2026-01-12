Tulane Transfer Portal Updates: January 12th, 2026

It's Monday, January 12th, 2026, and with every new day comes new commits and transfers. Keep in mind these are unofficial until confirmed by both schools.

DL Ed Smith IV | FROM South Alabama TO Tulane

The lineman from Tuscaloosa stands at a desired 6'3, 296 lbs. Smith came out of high school as a two-star recruit, ranking as the 121st player in Alabama. Since entering the transfer portal, he's increased his ranking to a three-star prospect.

The Tuscaloosan played four years as a Jaguar, with his play getting better and better with every year. He sets career highs in almost every stat with every year, beginning with 15 tackles, nine solo tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He shattered his personal bests by year four in two, tallying 32 total tackles, 13 solo tackles, half a sack, and a matching personal best 3.5 tackles for loss.

Smith has one year of eligibility remaining, and with his rapidly improving status, we'll be curious to see how he turns out in the Big Easy.

RB Johnnie Daniels | FROM Mississippi State TO Tulane

Daniels came out of Crystal Springs, Mississippi as a three-star recruit at a JUCO named Copiah-Lincoln in 2024. He was the consensus number one ranked running back, 14th ranked player in Mississippi, and 38th nationally on 24/7 JUCO.

During his 2024 season at MSU, he split the backfield, carrying the ball 108 times for 540-yards, averaging 5.0-yards per carry and scoring four touchdowns.

Daniels decided to redshirt after not seeing much of the field in the first three games, retaining his extra year of eligibility. The 5'10 running back plans to spend that last year at Tulane, as his collegiate campaign begins to close.

DE Jordan McAllister | FROM New Hampshire TO Tulane

This absolute unit stands at 6'3, 231 pounds and can absolutely fly. McAllister entered the portal as a three-star prospect and the 119th ranked edge rusher in the country according to On3.

In his one year at New Hampshire, the all-conference talent racked up 34 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles. The numbers speak for themselves, McAllister was dominant as a Wildcat, it'll be curious to see what he does as a part of the Green Wave.

LB Harvey Dyson | FROM Tulane TO NC State

The 6'3 backer from Cedar Hill had a breakout year with the Wave in 2025. Dyson had just spent the past three years at Texas Tech, where he didn't see much of the field. That changed when he transferred to Tulane, where he proceeded to set career highs in every category aside from passes defended.

In 2025 alone, he had more total tackles, solo tackles, sacks, and forced fumbles than he did the previous three years combined. He rallied 36 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, one pass defended, a conference-high 8 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Dyson was able to make a massive leap this year, as he hopes to continue this upward trend as a member of the Wolf Pack.

DL Eliyt Nairne | FROM Tulane TO Pitt

The Charlotte native began his career at Liberty before transferring to Tulane for the 2025 season. The 6'1 lineman recorded 25 total tackles, seven solo tackles, and one sack in 2024 at Liberty. He then managed 13 total tackles and a matching seven solo tackles this past season for the Wave.

The sophomore lineman hopes to find more success at Pitt, as he exits the transfer portal with his destination locked.