Tulane's Former Kicker Signs With West Virginia Out of Transfer Portal
Tulane has been hit hard by the transfer portal this cycle.
After Jon Sumrall was able to attack things last year following his decision to leave Troy and take over as the head coach of the Green Wave, he has now become a victim of his own success since multiple star players are being poached by other programs around the country.
Darian Mensah was the most notable one.
The star quarterback reportedly accepted a massive NIL offer out of the portal and committed to Duke. Following the bowl game, two of their other offensive stars, Makhi Hughes and Alex Bauman, put their names into the portal with the latter committing to Miami.
But, high-profile players weren't the only ones looking for new opportunities.
Kicker Ethan Head has now found a new home, signing with West Virginia according to Pete Nakos of On3.
As the insider highlighted, Head had a good season by making four out of his five field goal attempts and going 18-for-21 on extra point attempts.
The walk-on became the team's primary place kicker following Jacob Barnes' groin injury he suffered in September.
It's unclear why Head decided to transfer, but he generated plenty of interest in the portal before committing to West Virginia, choosing the Mountaineers over Arkansas and the others who had reached out and tried to get a visit scheduled.
West Virginia is looking to make some noise under a new coach, similar to what Tulane did this past season with Sumrall.
The Mountaineers hired their previous head man, Rich Rodriguez, away from Jacksonville State. He'll look to bring that program back to prominence after going 60-26 during his time there from 2001-07.