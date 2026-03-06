How To Watch UCF Basketball Take On West Virginia: Tip-off Time, TV Channel, Tournament Implications, And Odds

Venue: Hope Coliseum (Morgantown, West Virginia)

Tip-off: Friday, Mar. 6, 8:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network (Play-by-Play: John Sadak, Analyst: BJ Taylor)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: West Virginia is a 3.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: West Virginia leads series, 4-1 (Last Meeting: West Virginia won, 74-67)

1. Previously...

The last time these two teams squared off in Orlando, the Knights learned the impact of forward Jamichael Stillwell's absence. Despite UCF holding a 14-point lead with 13:13 left in the game, the Mountaineers came back to take the win, 74-67.

West Virginia won both the rebounding battle, 37-31, and the battle in the paint, 38-32. Meanwhile, guard Honor Huff not only sank three shots from beyond the arc to help neutralize the Knights' three-point attack, but he also went a perfect 8-8 from the charity stripe.

2. Injury Report

Things seem to be trending for center Jeremy Foumena to miss another game after getting ruled "doubtful" on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Stillwell was labeled as "questionable" for a third consecutive game after getting his foot stepped on during the BYU game. However, he still suited up to face Baylor and Oklahoma State. Stillwell missed UCF's last game against West Virginia due to injury.

3. Tournament Implications

ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi still had UCF as a 9-seed going into its last game against Oklahoma State, despite a loss to Baylor. Even after the Knights' loss to the Cowboys, they were not a part of Lunardi's regular updates on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

While the Knights could be in danger of falling to a double-digit seeding, their resume that includes three wins against Top 25 teams in the NET rankings and five wins against teams in Quadrant 1 of the NET rankings is both more than St. Louis, Villanova and Texas A&M, the latter of which UCF beat earlier in the season.

As for the Big 12 Tournament, the Knights are fighting to hold onto a first-round bye. A win for them against West Virginia would secure it. However, a loss to the Mountaineers AND a win for Cincinnati over TCU would result in UCF falling to a 9-seed, losing the bye.

On the more positive side of things, should UCF win AND Cincinnati beats TCU, the Knights would have the tiebreaker over the Horned Frogs due to a head-to-head win, which would give them the 6-seed.

