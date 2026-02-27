UCF EDGE Increases Draft Stock At NFL Scouting Combine

Former UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence put on a show for NFL scouts Thursday during his on-field workouts at the league's scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Lawrence finished second among pure defensive ends in the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump. According to the NFL NextGen Stats Draft Model, he is estimated to have the highest "athleticism score" of all defensive ends and EDGEs in the 2026 draft class. Taken with a "production score," however, Lawrence received the 11th-highest total score, a 73 out of 100, among defensive ends and EDGEs at the combine.

Drill Result Rank (Among EDGEs) 40-yard Dash 4.52 seconds 2nd 10-yard Split 1.59 seconds 2nd Vertical Jump 40" T-2nd Broad Jump 10' 10" 2nd

After going into the combine profiling as more of a day three selection in the NFL Draft, Lawrence's performance on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium has seemingly increased his draft stock. ESPN's Field Yates chose him as a "biggest riser" from the day's events and wrote that he "might be in play for Round 2." Yates described Lawrence's on-field workout drills as "buttery-smooth."

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein praised Lawrence's explosiveness and protection bypassing. Though he noted the EDGE needed better "discipline and assignment integrity," he was inconsistent as an edge-setter and his rush momentum was dampened by his strong hands and quick sets. He compared the EDGE to Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat, who is coming off his fifth season as a regular NFL starter.

"Lawrence is an ascending prospect with rush polish and pro traits that should be enticing for pressure-hungry defenses," Zierlein wrote in his overview.

Lawrence is coming off a senior season with the Knights that saw him earn an All-Big 12 First Team honor, an honorable mention for the Big 12's defensive lineman of the year and earn new career highs with 28 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. Seven of those tackles for loss were sacks, the fifth-most in the Big 12, which helped him end his career with 20 sacks total, the 10th-most in program history.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Lawrence said that, during his time at UCF, watching the leaders in front of him helped him grow into a leadership role in which he both led by example and was a vocal leader.

The 2026 NFL Draft begins on Apr. 23 and runs through Apr. 25 in Pittsburgh.

