How to Watch UCF's Return Home Against Oakland
Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)
Tip-off: Monday, Nov. 17, 7:00 p.m. EST
TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: Mike O'Donnell)
Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Taylor Young)
Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI
Odds: UCF is a 14.5-point favorite, according to Fanduel.
Series History: First Meeting
Quick Facts:
1. An OG
The 2025-26 season marks Oakland coach Greg Kampe's 42nd season with the Golden Grizzlies, which makes him the longest-tenured active coach in NCAA Division 1 basketball. For comparison, the second-longest tenured active coach, Michigan State's Tom Izzo, is in the middle of his 32nd season with the Spartans.
Kampe's first season with Oakland was the 1984-85, UCF coach Johnny Dawkins' junior season at Duke.
The Golden Grizzlies basketball program was first founded in 1967. So, Kampe has been in charge for 71 percent of the program's existence. He won his 700th career game on Nov. 4, 2024.
2. Can They Follow It Up?
The Knights are going for their third straight win after coming back from a 14-point deficit to upset Texas A&M on the road, 86-74, on Friday. They ended up closing that deficit and creating one of their own, thanks to draining 13 of their last 18 shots from the floor.
Forward Jordan Burks led the way with 21 points after making all eight of his shots in the second half, going 6-6 from the floor, 4-4 from three-point land, and 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Guard Carmelo Pacheco also got in on the long-ball action, shooting 5-6 from beyond the arc for 15 points.
3. A Long Road Trip
Oakland's (1-3) trip to Orlando marks its fourth road matchup of the season in five games.
The Golden Grizzlies' last game was their home opener, a win against the NAIA's Defiance College, but before that, they had to visit the likes of No. 7 Michigan and back-to-back matchups against teams ranked No. 1 in Purdue and Houston. While they were blown out by Michigan, 121-78, and Houston, 78-45, they lost to Purdue by just 10 points, 87-77.
4. Good Day, Mate!
The Golden Grizzlies are led by fifth-year forward Tuburu Naivalurua, the Horizon League's Preseason Player of the Year.
Originally from Sydney, Australia, Naivalurua came to the States for college, initially attending Garden City Community College in Kansas. After earning JUCO All-American status in 2022-23, he transferred to Oakland, where he's been ever since.
