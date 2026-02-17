How To Watch UCF Basketball Host TCU: Tip-off Time, TV Channel, And Odds

Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)

Tip-off: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 7:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: BJ Taylor)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Taylor Young)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: UCF is a 1.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: Series is tied, 2-2 (Last Meeting in Orlando: UCF won, 85-58)

Quick Facts:

1. March Madness Implications

Both the Knights and the Horned Frogs are currently on the right side of ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's bubble for the NCAA Tournament. Though the chances for selection for one of these two teams could take a hit with a loss.

UCF comes into Tuesday night off of its first three-game losing streak of the season, a stretch that's seen it tumble from 37th to 49th in the NET rankings.

TCU, meanwhile, has surged into the NCAA Tournament conversation thanks to its current three-game winning streak, which includes one over No. 5 Iowa State.

2. UCF May Play Short-handed

The first injury report for @UCF_MBB's matchup against TCU has just been released.



The Knights have forward Jamichael Stillwell and guard Carmelo Pacheco as questionable.



Stillwell was out on Saturday an ankle injury while Pacheco exited Saturday's game with a concussion. pic.twitter.com/GqCsziPqLn — UCF Knights On SI (@UCFKnightsOnSI) February 17, 2026

The Knights hold a sizeable advantage over the Horned Frogs in rebound margin, with UCF ranking 4th in the league and TCU ranking 11th. However, they might not be able to take advantage of it to its fullest potential, depending on the condition of forward Jamichael Stillwell, who was designated questionable on Monday night after missing UCF's previous game with an ankle injury.

Stillwell is not the only prominent Knight in danger of missing the game. Guard Carmelo Pacheco, the Knights' preeminent three-point threat off the bench, was also designated questionable for Tuesday night's contest. This likely has to do with the, in coach Johnny Dawkins' words, "some kind of concussion" that Pacheco sustained during Saturday's game.

3. Where TCU Stands Out

The Horned Frogs' strength comes from their defense and transition.

Forward David Punch spearheads their blocking effort. He has recorded 51 so far this season, the 27th-most in the nation and third in the Big 12, averaging 2.13 per game, the 20th-highest in the nation and second in the Big 12. Aided by fellow forward Xavier Edmonds, TCU is 22nd in the Big 12 and second in the Big 12 as a team in blocks per game.

Blocks are not the only defensive piece the Horned Forgs have been good at, however. They are also one of the Big 12's leaders in turnovers, ranking third in the league in both turnover margin and turnovers forced per game. This has helped them create quick offensive plays in transition, which led them to also reach third in the league and 22nd in the nation in fast-break points.

-

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

UCF Basketball Falls In NCAA Selection Rankings

Three Games UCF Must Win To Punch NCAA Tournament Ticket

How UCF Hoops Turned A Double-Digit Lead Into Third Straight Loss