How To Watch UCF Men's Hoops' Road Opener Against Texas A&M
Venue: Reed Arena (College Station, Texas)
Tip-off: Friday, Nov. 14, 8:00 p.m. EST
TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ (Play-by-Play: Will Johnson, Analyst: Tap Bentz)
Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)
Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI
Odds: Texas A&M is an 11.5-point favorite, according to ESPN Bet.
Series History: UCF leads, 1-0 (Last Meeting: 2024)
Quick Facts:
1. How to Access SEC Network+
SEC Network+ can be accessed through the ESPN app. However, it requires a TV provider credential to be accessed.
2. A Lock From Beyond the Arc
As forward Devan Cambridge said on Tuesday after the Knights' victory over Florida A&M, guard Riley Kugel has been the go-to guy for UCF this season.
The Mississippi State transfer leads the Knights with 22 field goals made from the floor, double that of his teammate with the second-most, which helps him lead the team in scoring with 60 points.
Much of Kugel's production has come from his three-point shooting, where he's had a hot hand so far this season, going 12-17 from beyond the arc. This translates to a 70.6 three-point percentage, the 10th-highest in the nation.
It has also helped the Knights improve their three-point percentage as a team to 53.6 percent, the second-highest in the nation.
3. Calling For Reinforcements
Through three games this season, Texas A&M ranks eighth in the nation in bench points per game.
Of the five players who have scored over 30 points so far this season, three of them, guards Ruben Dominguez, Marcus Hill and Josh Holloway, did not start every game. In fact, Dominguez and Holloway did not start in any of the Aggies' first three games.
4. Another Big 12 Test
UCF is the second of back-to-back Big 12 opponents for Texas A&M. The Aggies are just coming off their first loss of the season, 87-63, at the hands of Oklahoma State.
The shots were just not falling for Texas A&M in Stillwater, with Hill coming off the bench being the only player to score double-digit points.
The Cowboys rally made the Aggies pay in the paint, outscoring them down there 44-22, and with turnovers, winning the points off turnover battle, 27-11
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
