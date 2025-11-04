Three UCF Basketball Players To Watch In 2025-26
The UCF Men's Basketball team is set to tip off its 2025-26 season on Monday night at 8 p.m. against Hofstra.
The Knights had to replace all of their scoring from last season, which led to coach Johnny Dawkins bringing in 13 new players, 11 of whom came from the transfer portal.
So, here are three of those players who are set to have an impact this season:
1. Riley Kugel
A 6-5 guard that transferred in from Mississippi State, 2025-26 marks a homecoming for Kugel, who originally hails from Orlando and attended Dr. Phillips High School.
Kugel has carved out a distinct role in his first three seasons of college basketball, his first two at Florida and last season at Mississippi State. He was an everyday player who averaged about 750 minutes per season.
It is yet to be determined if he'll get the starting nod more often in Orlando, but in the Knights' two exhibition games against Duke and LSU, which he started, he led the team with 22 and 21 points respectively. He also pulled down seven rebounds against Duke, tying former Bulldog teammate Jeremy Foumena for the team lead.
2. Jamichael Stillwell
A 6-8 forward that transferred in from Milwaukee, Jamicheal Stillwell, enters this season as Dawkins' highest-touted transfer portal acquisition.
He was named All-Horizon League First Team last season and was named the conference's Newcomer of the Year after arriving there from the JUCO level and averaging 13 points per game and 10.7 rebounds per game. He also tallied 43 assists and 40 steals.
His shots did not fall much against Duke, going 4-12 from the floor, but he did pull down six rebounds. He ended up leading the team with seven boards against LSU.
3. Themus Fulks
Stillwell's former Milwaukee teammate, 6-2 guard Themus Fulks, is also in Orlando.
While not earning as high accolades as Stillwell, Fulks still made All-Horizon League Second Team last season after averaging 14.6 points per game, going 120/149 from the free-throw line and tallying 188 assists and 44 steals.
Like Stillwell, Fulks has had trouble finding his shot in the Knights' exhibition games, going 5-14 from the floor against Duke and then 0-3 against LSU. However, he has found success as a facilitator, tallying nine assists across both games, leading the team.
"I'm trying to push my teammates," Fulks said at Big 12 Media Days. "I'm trying to push myself. We're trying to do big things this season, and we're just trying to be different, so I think that I'm gonna bring a lot of excitement and try to help my teammates and help myself as much as I can."
