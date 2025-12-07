How To Watch UCF Hoops Face Towson To Go For Seven Straight

Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)

Tip-off: Sunday, Dec. 7, 4:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: BJ Taylor)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: UCF is a 8.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings.

Series History: UCF Leads series, 1-0 (First Meeting: 1983)

Quick Facts:

1. It's Been a Long Long Time

Sunday afternoon's matchup may not be the first between these two programs in their history, but it is the first in a long time.

Both programs first met in the Education Gymnasium on the campus of UCF in Orlando on Jan. 3, 1983, back when Towson was called Towson State, and the Knights were a Division II school coming off three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. They were also in the midst of their final season under inaugural coach Torchy Clark.

On that same day, Johnny Dawkins, who now coaches UCF, was a freshman guard at Duke, starting in the Blue Devils' game against George Mason.

The Knights ended up pulling out the win that day, 80-57.

2. A Mid-Major favorite

Towson was not only selected as the preseason favorite to win the CAA title, but a pair of its players, guards Tyler Tejada and Dylan Williamson, were unanimously named to the preseason All-CAA First Team. Tejada was also predicted to win conference player of the year.

Tejada is one of the most active players in college basketball this season, ranking fourth in the nation in minutes per game. He is 22nd in free-throw percentage and 39th in total field goals.

Williamson has also been quite active, coming just under three minutes behind his teammate on average.

3. Battle at the Boards

Both teams enter this matchup ranked in the top 35 in the nation in rebound margin, thanks majorly in part due to one player each.

For the Knights, this is Jamichael Stillwell. The transfer from Milwaukee currently ranks 21st in the nation for offensive rebounds per game.

However, not far behind Stillwell is Towson's Caleb Embeya, who ranks 29th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game.

