How To Watch UCF Men's Hoops Host West Virginia: Tip-off Time, TV Channel, And Odds

Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)

Tip-off: Saturday, Feb. 14, 6:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: FS1 (Play-by-Play: Jake Marsh, Analyst: Jess Settles)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Taylor Young)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: UCF is a 3.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: West Virginia leads series, 3-1

Quick Facts:

1. Another Lockdown Defense

The UCF offense might not get much of a reprieve on Saturday night playing the Mountaineers, with West Virginia being its third consecutive top 30 scoring defense in the nation it's faced.

This position is helped by the fact that senior guard Jasper Floyd is ranked fourth in the Big 12 in steals. After two games that saw early UCF turnovers result in deficits it could not overcome, protecting the ball from aggressive defensive players like Floyd can help make an early deficit like that less likely.

2. Honor The Three

Floyd is not the Mountaineers' only weapon on their roster. They might not be known for their three-point shooting prowess, but that has not stopped senior guard Honor Huff from letting more than almost everyone in the nation this season. He leads the Big 12 and is fourth in the nation with 224 attempts. He might be just 11th in the conference in three-point percentage, but his sheer volume has helped him place in the top five in the conference and top 20 in the nation in total three-pointers made and three-pointers per game.

Coach Johnny Dawkins said the Knights had "some defensive lapses" that contributed to Cincinnati having the highest three-point percentage of any UCF opponent this season. So, if the Knights want to avoid a three-game losing streak, they cannot make the same mistake.

3. Welcome Back, Jeremy Foumena

Saturday night is set to mark Jeremy Foumena's first time stepping on the Addition Financial Arena court since the Arizona game on Jan. 17. He actually said on Wednesday that Saturday's game was supposed to be his first game back, but he ended up being ready to go early, making him available to take the floor against Cincinnati.

Foumena, who had injured his right knee, said that the week leading up to this game had helped him get back to 100%.

However, while one big man is making his return, there is potential that the Knights could be without another. Forward Jamichael Stillwell, UCF's rebounding leader, was marked as questionable in the UCF's Friday player availability report. The last player availability report is released 90 minutes before tip-off.

