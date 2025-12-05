Another UCF Quarterback Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

UCF Knights quarterback Jacurri Brown plans on entering the transfer portal, per On3's Pete Nakos on Friday morning.

Brown marks the sixth UCF player, and second quarterback, to announce their plans to enter the transfer portal this offseason. It would be his second time in the transfer portal.

Hailing from Valdosta, Georgia, Brown first arrived in Orlando from the transfer portal as a redshirt sophomore from Miami (FL) in 2024. Under then-coach Gus Malzahn, he played in nine games, starting two of them. He went 35/67 through the air for 398 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions, plus 53 rushes for 401 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown found himself in a three-way competition for the starting quarterback role this season alongside Indiana transfer Tayven Jackson and Florida Atlantic transfer Cam Fancher. However, he ended up playing in just three games off the bench, sustaining an AC sprain during the Kansas State game that marred the rest of his season.

Brown's departure leaves UCF's quarterback room with two early signees in Rocco Marriott and Dante Car, Davi Belfort and potentially Cam Fancher who is trying to apply for another year of eligibility with his season also marred by injury.

"I actually met with Cam today and talking to him about our future and his future, and I think we're both going to take a little time and see what the picture looks like," Frost said.

The transfer portal is set to officially open on Jan. 2 and remain so through Jan. 16.

Catch up on all the Knights that have entered the transfer portal below:

Name Position Years of eligibility remaining 2025 Stats Tayven Jackson QB 1 200/315, 2,151 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs, 16 sacks. Jacurri Brown QB 1 Played in 3 games, 3/5 passing for 97 yards and a TD, 16 rushes for 142 yards and 2 TDs. Kylan Fox TE 2 Played in 12 games (started 3), recorded 16 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD. Tony Williams DB 4 Played in 2 games, recording two tackles. Jaylen "AP" Heyward DB 3 Played in 2 games, recording three tackles. Jyaire Brown CB 1 Played in 11 games (1 start), recording seven tackles and one pass breakup.

UCF Tight End Plans To Enter Transfer Portal

UCF Knights tight end Kylan Fox is planning to enter the transfer portal, according to Rivals/On3's Hayes Fawcett Thursday afternoon.

Fox becomes the fifth UCF player to reveal his intent to enter the transfer portal and the second to do so on Thursday, joining cornerback Jyaire Brown. He has two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining.

The Valdosta, Georgia, native arrived in Orlando as a highly-touted four-star recruit coming fresh off an appearance in the Under Armour Next All-American Game alongside fellow UCF signeees Qua Birdsong and Jaylen "AP" Heyward. All three end up departing Orlando via the transfer portal.

Fox was relegated to being mainly a backup tight end in coach Scott Frost's first season back at UCF behind Maryland transfer Dylan Wade. The sophomore did still start in three of the Knights' games this season.

However, while Wade set new program FBS era records for tight end receiving, Fox caught 16 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown.

The transfer portal is set to officially open on Jan. 2 and remain so through Jan. 16.

