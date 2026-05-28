The UCF Knights and Johnny Dawkins Agree To Extension Terms

The UCF Knights men's basketball program has reached a deal with coach Johnny Dawkins to keep him in Orlando for the next three seasons through the 2028-29 campaign.

The extension, which takes immediate effect, superseding a 2024 extension that expired following the 2026-27 season, would lengthen Dawkins' tenure with the Knights to 13 seasons. Its official announcement comes just over two months after sources told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein that Dawkins would receive it.

Other than its length, no other information about the extension, such as Dawkins' compensation and what the buyout for each party is, was made publicly available.

The deal comes fresh off Dawkins leading the Knights to the second NCAA Tournament berth and sixth overall postseason tournament berth of his tenure. He has also led UCF to back-to-back 20-win seasons in years two and three of the Big 12 era, despite needing to replace 100% of the program's offensive production between them.

"What we accomplished this season was a testament to the hard work of our student-athletes, coaches and staff as we continue establishing ourselves in the Big 12," Dawkins said in a statement. "I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and excited about where this program is headed. UCF has become home for my family, and I’m committed to continuing to build a program that our university and fans can be proud of.”

Dawkins has already been the third-longest tenured coach in program history since surpassing Donnie Jones' six seasons in 2022-23, but with his 10th season in 2025-26, he became the third coach in program history to hold the position for over a decade, joining UCF Athletics Hall of Famers Torchy Clark and Kirk Speraw.

“Johnny has led our men’s basketball program with outstanding poise and class," UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir said in a statement. "The stability and continuity he has provided have been, in my opinion, a major reason for the program’s growth. As a result, we’re excited to extend his contract. He is a strong leader and an outstanding role model for our young men."

"Johnny is highly deserving of this extension, and we’re excited about the future of UCF men’s basketball under his leadership."

That future is already taking shape, from new acquisitions from both the transfer portal and high school ranks or the Knights officially confirming their first game for the 2026-27 season on Friday: a road matchup against Vanderbilt on Nov. 20.

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