The 2026-27 UCF Knights Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

College basketball's transfer portal window has officially opened.

The UCF men’s and women’s teams are coming into this offseason from different places. Coach Johnny Dawkins and the men are coming off their first March Madness appearance since 2019, while the women are going through a coaching transition as Gabe Lazo takes over the program following the Knights' parting ways with Sytia Messer.

This article breaks down all the offseason transfer portal activity for the UCF Knights' men's and women's basketball programs, covering every addition and departure, position-by-position impact, and what it means for their futures.

Incoming Men's Basketball Transfers

Name Position Years of Eligibility Remaining Previous School 2025-26 Stats Transfer Rating (On3)

By the Numbers

Position Group # of Additions % of P4 Transfers Guard Forward Center

Notes:

Incoming Women's Basketball Transfers

Name Position Years of Eligibility Remaining Previous School 2025-26 Stats Transfer Rating (On3)

By the Numbers

Position Group # in Additions % of P4 Transfers Guard Forward Center

Notes:

The men's basketball transfer portal opens on April 7.

Outgoing Men's Basketball Transfers

Name Position Years of Eligibility Remaining 2025-26 Stats Destination

By the Numbers

Position Group # in Transfer Portal % of Group in Portal Guard Forward Center

Notes:

Outgoing Women's Basketball Transfers

Name Position Years of Eligibility Remaining 2025-26 Stats Destination Khyala Ngodu C 1 Named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. Averaged 10.8 PPG and 7.0 RPG. Recorded 35 blocks and 41 steals. ? Summer Yancy G/F 2 Started 16 of 29 games played. Averaged 6.4 PPG and 4.2 RPG. Recorded 13 blocks and 30 steals. ? Kayanna Cox G 2 Started 2 of 25 games played. Averaged 3.8 PPG and 1.2 RPG. Recorded 12 blocks and 13 steals. ? Audreonia Benson G 1 Played in 16 games off the bench. Averaged 3.1 PPG. ? Samari Bankhead G 3 Started 3 of 30 games played. Averaged 3.6 PPG and 1.4 RPG. Recorded 14 steals. ? Savannah Scott C 2 Started 5 of 30 games played. Averaged 5.0 PPG and 3.6 RPG. Recorded 13 steals. ? Logan Reed G/F 3 Played in 6 games off the bench ?

Position Group # in Transfer Portal % of Group in Portal Guard 3 28.6% Guard/Forward 2 100% Forward 0 0% Center 2 100%

Notes:

Center Khyala Ngodu was one of coach Sytia Messer's landmark additions to the Knights and was the longest-tenured player of this past season's squad. Her departure not only means UCF is going to need to replace its leading rebounder, stealer and second-leading scorer, but it also serves as the end of the Messer era from a player leadership perspective.

The Knights lost some of their oft-used depth pieces to the portal, as well as center Svannah Scott and guard/forward Summer Yancy. Yancy even became a part of the starting lineup 16 times this past season, filling in after injuries to players like Leah Harmon.

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Men's Backcourt

The men's basketball transfer portal opens on April 7.

Men's Frontcourt

The men's basketball transfer portal opens on April 7.

Women's Backcourt

When taken with the team's departures due to graduation, Leah Harmon and Felicia Schölander are the only players in the Knights' backcourt remaining on the team as of this writing. While Schölander played less than 90 minutes this past season, Harmon was the Knights' leading scorer at 15.7 points per game, though her season was cut short due to injury. Retaining her might provide an offensive foundation for new coach Gabe Lazo to build on.

Women's Frontcourt

Of the five Knights that average more than three rebounds per game, three of them have entered the transfer portal. Ngodu's departure is the heaviest loss incurred by the Knights, considering she was the team’s leading rebounder and stealer, while also being second in scoring behind Harmon.

How the Transfer Class Stacks Up Nationally

Check back here as the UCF Basketball teams acquire new players from the transfer portal.

Biggest Winners

Check back here as the UCF Basketball teams acquire new players from the transfer portal.

Questions Still Remaining

Men

The men's basketball transfer portal opens on April 7.

Women

Does new coach Gabe Lazo need to do a complete rebuild?

The Knights may have lost their leading rebounder in Ngodu, but they have not lost their entire starting lineup yet, as leading scorer Leah Harmon and forward Mahogany Chandler-Roberts are still with the team at the time of writing. When Sytia Messer took over the program four years ago, she had to essentially rebuild the program from close to scratch. Retaining players like Harmon and Chandler-Roberts would help Lazo avoid having to do the same.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

The 2026 UCF Knights Transfer Portal Tracker

Former Tennessee Assistant Named UCF Women's Basketball Coach

UCF On Verge Of Historic Spring