UCF Forward Vows To Return To Knights If Granted Extra Year

The UCF Knights men's basketball team has the chance of bringing back another player from last season's squad that earned an NCAA Tournament berth.

On Sunday afternoon, forward Jamichael Stillwell took to social media to announce that, should he be granted a fifth year of eligibility by the NCAA, he will return to UCF.

"yall got my word," Stillwell wrote.

KNIGHT NATION if the NCAA grant me my 5th year I’m coming back home ❤️‍🔥 yall got my word🤞🏽 #KnightNation4L🗡️ #ChargeOn — Jamichael Stillwell (@JamichaelStill1) May 24, 2026

A transfer from Milwaukee, Stillwell made his mark on the Knights this past season by finishing 25th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game. He also averaged 8.2 rebounds per game, leading the team, and 11.6 points per game.

Stillwell left open the possibility of returning to UCF when he announced on April 15 that he was entering the transfer portal while pursuing an additional year of eligibility. Given the wording of his post on Sunday, his efforts to gain that additional year have not materialized in the weeks since the April announcement.

The Atlanta native's efforts to gain another season of eligibility come amid the NCAA exploring a new age-based eligibility model that would give athletes five years to play five seasons, beginning at either the athlete's high school graduation or their 19th birthday, whichever comes first. According to a press release by the NCAA, the NCAA Division I Cabinet "signaled that it would consider voting" on the model at its June meeting. However, this new model, as it is currently understood, would not be to Stillwell's benefit.

According to guidelines released by the NCAA, athletes, like Stillwell, whose fourth season of eligibility was completed this past spring, would not gain additional eligibility under the new rules as they were "currently contemplated." So, while the model and its subsequent implementation process are not final, the latter would need to change from its current form in order for Stillwell to gain an additional year of eligibility.

NCAA hopes to have a vote on 5-year eligibility in June.



Athletes would get 5 years to play 5 seasons, no redshirts or extensions. Clock begins at HS grad or 19 yrs old. (Exceptions for military, religious mission or pregnancy)



These are the expected guidelines for athletes: pic.twitter.com/W0jLYFp76S — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) May 22, 2026

Stillwell still has other avenues to pursue an additional year of eligibility should the age-based model be implemented as-is. For instance, while the age-based model would do away with waivers that extend eligibility, schools would still be able to submit requests for them up until July 31.

There is also the legal route. Aside from legal challenges that could be made about the new eligibility model, there is another aspect of Stillwell's circumstances that has become an issue for the NCAA in courts across the country: the status of former JUCO players. Following the case of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, and a one-time blanket waiver the NCAA issued in 2025 for other athletes who played at JUCO schools, other former JUCO athletes have filed their own lawsuits to gain an additional year of eligibility with varying degrees of success.

Stillwell played two seasons at the JUCO level, one at Miami Dade College and one at Butler Community College, before transferring to Milawukee at the Division I level for the 2024-25 season.

While it remains to be seen if Stillwell steps onto a college basketball court during the 2026-27 season, he at least now has a destination in mind should his wish be granted: Orlando.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

The 2026-27 UCF Knights Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

UCF Knights 2026 Basketball Recruiting Class Breakdown: Best Additions, Biggest Misses

Meeting the Moment: How UCF Softball Advanced To Its Second Ever Super Regional