Three Key Takeaways From UCF's Space Game Win Over No. 11 Texas Tech

The UCF Citronauts reached for the stars and picked up their second win over a Top 25 team this season against No. 11 Texas Tech to mark their Space Game.

Here are three key takeaways from the game for the 'Nauts (17-4, 6-3 Big 12):

1. Weathering the Three-Point Storm

The Red Raiders ended up winning the three-point shooting battle, even if they were held to just above their average, thanks to their volume, going 11-29 beyond the arc and creating a 15-point swing that kept UCF from ever running away with it.

However, the 'Nauts ended up having the higher-percentage shooting from deep, going 6-13, or converting on 46 percent of their three-point shots.

While UCF optimized its three-point shooting, it still needed to find points elsewhere to make up the gap and build a lead.

2. Creating Other Score Scoring Opportunities

Despite the Red Raiders' advantage with long-range shooting, the 'Nauts found other ways to make up the deficit and gain enough of a lead that it could fend off any rallies.

First, UCF dominated at the glass, with center John Bol and forward Jamicheal Stillwell even getting double-doubles thanks to getting double-digit rebounds. While it did win the battle of the boards defensively, 22-19, the advantage was even greater at the offensive glass, 13-4. Those 13 offensive rebounds led to 21 second-chance points, UCF's second-most in a game this season, and compared to Texas Tech's five, the 16-point swing in the 'Nauts' favor is the second-largest such differential this season.

Second, the 'Nauts got to the charity stripe often and made the most of it. Forward Jordan Burks led the way, sinking all six of his free-throw shots to account for a third of the UCF's 18 points from the line. The above-average shooting from the free-throw line, while not an outlier for this season, is notable in that it gave a cushion when the Red Raiders started missing theirs.

Texas Tech came into this game averaging 71 percent on free-throw shooting; they ended up going 7-12, their third-lowest free-throw shooting percentage in a game this season.

Finally, the 'Nauts took advantage of turnovers while limiting their own. While their 18 points off turnovers is not their highest of the season, the 16-point swing it gave them is the second-highest of the season, coming just one point shy of the VMI game. This was because UCF did not give the Red Raiders many opportunities to get such points in the first place, with the six turnovers it did cough up being tied for the lowest in a game this season, with its other win over a Top 25 game against Kansas.

3. They Played a Full 40 Minutes

Coach Johnny Dawkins has talked about his team needing to play for a full 40 minutes multiple times this season. He said it did so on Saturday against the Red Raiders, moreover, that it took such a performance in order for the 'Nauts to come out with a win.

-

The Big 12 road is not going to get any easier for UCF and Dawkins as they travel to Houston to take on the No. 10 Cougars on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Catch up on more UCF News below:

This Player Is UCF Coach Johnny Dawkins' Secret Weapon

The 2026 UCF Knights Transfer Portal Tracker

UCF EDGE Declares For NFL Draft