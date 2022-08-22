Season Predictions: UCF, Florida, FSU and Miami

There is less than two weeks before each of the four primary Florida college football programs from taking to the gridiron to play their first college football games of 2022. Time to discuss which teams have success and why.

UCF Knights

Head Coach Gus Malzahn named John Rhys Plumlee the starting quarterback on Sunday. He will be a dynamic playmaker that will actually challenge for the team lead in rushing, to go along with over 2,000 yards passing.

A balanced group of skill players will keep defenses honest, and keep the chains moving. Of note, running back Isaiah Bowser will be starting running back that powers the football between the tackles, while a bevy of receivers led by Ryan O'Keefe provide explosive plays.

The veteran offensive line will also be important to help Bowswer and a deep stable of running backs. They will also prove to be valuable during critical moments on the road when crowd noise will become a factor.

The defense has several key players returning along the defensive line, plus the addition of 320-pound nose guard Lee Hunter after his transfer from Auburn. Look for defensive tackle Ricky Barber and defensive ends Josh Celiscar and Tre’mon Morris-Brash to lead the way.

At linebacker, Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste is back to lead the unit that’s going to see several new faces like Jason Johnson that transferred from Eastern Illinois.

In the secondary, that’s the strength of the UCF defense. There’s speed, size, and experience along the two-deep depth chart. Look for cornerback Davonte Brown to challenge for conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Brandon Adams, Davonte Brown, and Justin Hodges are three defensive backs to watch for the Knights. UCF Athletics - Bright

Finally, a schedule that sees most of the talented teams come to the Bounce House will help produce an opportunity for UCF to reach the American Athletic Conference Championship Game and play Houston.

A critical second game of the season against Louisville (Sep. 9) will be pivotal in determining just how good UCF has become this season. After that, two more home games in American Athletic Conference play will determine whether UCF heads to the Conference Championship Game and likely play Houston.

Those games come against SMU (Oct. 1) and Cincinnati (Oct. 29). Other games of note have UCF on the road at East Carolina (Oct. 22) and Memphis (Nov. 5).

Projected regular season record: 10-2.

Florida Gators

It’s Year 1 for Head Coach Billy Napier and his coaching staff, and it’s a rebuild in terms of culture as well with the roster having turnover after the last staff simply failed to keep the players interested all the way through the 2021 season.

How quickly can the Gators rebuild? Much of that answer depends on recruiting, but for the 2022 season there needs to be players who step up on both sides of the football and become leaders; players that hold their peers accountable unlike the end of last season.

Wide receiver Justin Shorter should be the go-to playmaker on offense when quarterback Anthony Richardson throws the football. Those two will need to connect consistently to allow the Florida offense to move the football.

Anthony Richardson is one of college football's most explosive quarterbacks. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive two-deep is full of sophomores and juniors. The inexperience could show itself at times this fall, but these are still players recruited to play in the SEC East. Look for many highs and lows, and overall inconsistency. That’s the nature of a culture change with young players.

On defense, the Gators gave up 26.8 points per game last season. Mental errors more than a talent deficiency caused the issues. Sure, more talent is needed for the Gator faithful to be truly happy with their squad once again, but the 2022 defensive unit has edge defender Brenton Cox, Jr. and safety Rashad Torrence II, among others, that are available.

This Florida defense will show consistency before the end of the season, and it will help the Gators move into a new era with some pride.

The schedule is tough as usual, with Utah (Sep. 3) and Kentucky (Sep. 10) coming to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to begin the season. The usual SEC slate is not friendly, with Tennessee (Sep. 24) on the road, LSU (Oct. 15) at home and Georgia (Oct. 29) in Jacksonville, plus a road trip to Texas A&M (Nov. 5).

The season ends in Tallahassee against Florida State (Nov. 25), an important rivalry game and one that could shift momentum for one of the two programs.

Projected regular season record: 7-5.

Florida State Seminoles

The roller coaster that is Florida State Football has continued since right before Jimbo Fisher took off for College Station. Now, it’s the critical third season for Head Coach Mike Norvell and his Seminoles. Will they get over the hump and start making serious headway?

Quarterback Jordan Travis leads an offense that will have eight starters returning plus a talented transfer in Bless Harris at offensive tackle. If this is not the year for high-level production, it’s hard to imagine when it would be.

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis is expected to have a big year for the Seminoles. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Receiver Ontaria Wilson needs to take his game to another level after leading the Noles with five touchdown catches last season. There are several running backs that could make an impact, and tight end Camrem McDonald is another veteran that could be a safety valve for Travis.

Defensively, the Seminoles need to be more sound. Too many big plays were given up last season, especially during critical moments.

Starting defensive tackles Robert Cooper and Fabien Lovett are back, but the Seminoles are hoping for FCS transfer Jared Verse to help a pass rush that lost 18.5 of their sacks from last season from just two players.

UCF transfer Tatum Bethune will help to shore up the linebacker corps, while the secondary is experienced and talented. Look for safety Jammie Robinson to have a big year.

The schedule has potential pitfalls with LSU in New Orleans (Sep. 4) being one of the first intriguing games of the 2022 college football season. At Louisville 12 days later, plus three games of note including Wake Forest (Oct. 1), at North Carolina State (Oct. 8) and Clemson (Oct. 15) will probably say a lot about how much FSU improved since last season.

The annual rivalry game with Miami (Nov. 5) is on the road, and then the showdown with Florida is at home.

Projected regular season record: 7-5.

Miami Hurricanes

Another fresh start, as Miami turns to one of its own with former offensive lineman Mario Cristobal to turn the program around as its new leader. He does have some key pieces coming back, and that includes one of the nation’s best overall players with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

The talented signal caller needs his receivers to step up, as last season saw far too many missed opportunities with dropped passes. At least there’s some experience with those players, plus starting tight end Will Mallory is returning to the lineup.

Tyler Van Dyke could be the ACC Player of the Year. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line has been an issue in recent years, but it’s now time for it to be a positive factor with left tackle Zion Nelson being one of the nation’s most highly regarded players at his position and likely 2023 NFL First Round Pick.

The running backs are banged up, unfortunately, so Jaylan Knighton will be shouldering the load more than he already would have, but he’s a NFL talent himself.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have Mitchell Agude coming over from UCLA and he’s expected to lead a defensive line that’s more consistent than last season. Watch out for sophomore defensive tackle Leonard Taylor at defensive tackle. He’s a big-time talent.

The top two tacklers from last season – linebackers Waynmom Steed and Corey Flagg, Jr. – return to their starting roles. They will help shore up some of the inexperience along the front seven.

In the secondary, it’s a youth movement as well, but one with plenty of talent. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and safety James Williams are expected to shine for the Hurricanes among other talented members of the defensive backfield.

The schedule has two major hurdles with games at Texas A&M (Sep. 17) and Clemson (Nov. 19). There’s also the home games with North Carolina (Oct. 8) and one against FSU (Nov. 5), as well as the season concluding at home with Pittsburgh (Nov. 26). The Canes do not play a talented North Carolina State team, so that softens the ACC schedule.

Projected regular season record: 9-3.

