After Week 1, UCF and College Football Thoughts

So, what did we learn from the first full weekend of college football? Here are some primary discussion points, starting with the UCF Knights, regarding where several teams stand like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, among others.

UCF Knights

The first career start for UCF signal caller John Rhys Plumlee could not have gone much better for the former Ole Miss Rebel. He accounted for 394 total yards of offense. If he continues to pass the football the way he did versus South Carolina State, the Knights will be a tough out in 2022.

The UCF defense, however, was even better than Plumlee and the offense for the Knights. Check out this statistic: the UCF defense held the Bulldogs to just two of 16 (12.5%) on third downs. Digging deeper, South Carolina State could only muster 92 yards of total offense from 56 plays, a paltry 1.64 yards per play.

Everyone will know more about UCF once the game against Louisville (Sep. 9) concludes, but so far so good for the Knights.

Georgia Bulldogs

Who said the Bulldogs cannot pass the football? Well, something has definitely changed. Most people know that Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart is a defensive-minded coach. That’s his history, but history was thrown out the window this past Saturday.

Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett absolutely lit up Oregon’s defense. The same player that had only passed for over 300 yards two times in his career went for a whopping 368 yards. Bennett did that from going 25 of 31 (80.6%), and throwing two touchdowns as well. Not to be out done, the Georgia defense is still top-notch.

After seeing an incredible eight defensive players drafted from last year’s UGA defense, the Bulldogs reloaded.

Despite no player even recording a sack and possible 2023 top five pick Jalen Carter recording just one tackle, the Oregon offense was destroyed. The Ducks scored three points and accounted for just 313 yards of offense, averaging 4.6 yards per play. Georgia looks as good as any team in college football.

Alabama Crimson Tide

It was Utah State, but 55-0 is still a whitewashing of the Aggies. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Bryce Young, had one of his best performances ever despite throwing for only 195 yards. How is that possible?

Well, Young also ran five times for 100 yards and a score. A dual-threat with Young’s passing abilities, that’s not fair. It’s still reality. Just ask Utah State.

On defense, Alabama’s monster on the edge might actually be a better player than Young. That’s Will Anderson, Jr. The supreme pass rusher was kept off the sack board, but recorded five tackles and a tackle for loss despite not playing a full game.

Much more will be known about Alabama’s chances of getting back to the National Championship Game once they’ve played at Texas (Sep. 10).

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes won. That’s a fact. Ohio State did not, however, quickly figure out the defensive schemes that Notre Dame operated during the early portions of the game. The Irish led a defensive struggle 10-7 at halftime.

During the latter stages of the third quarter, Ohio State’s offense began to assert itself on the ground (hats off to running back Miyan Williams, he’s a tremendous runner), especially with Notre Dame’s offense being ultra conservative and only passing eight times during the second half, leading to no points after intermission as the Buckeyes defense smothered the Irish. The defense is darn good, but the offense underwhelmed.

Despite quarterback CJ Stroud finally coming around and passing for 223 yards and two scores, it’s concerning that the OSU offense was somewhat stagnant (yes, ND’s defense is legit, but still…) for much of the evening.

Can Ohio State reach the College Football Playoff? Absolutely. Did they come close to matching expectations from prior to the season beginning? That is far from being determined.

Texas Longhorns

The new era for Texas fans is underway. Quarterback Quinn Ewers passed for 225 yards, two touchdowns and a pick; it’s a modest beginning. Still, Ewers did what was needed to win and started to develop a relationship with his intended targets during actual game day situations.

More importantly, star running back Bijon Robinson was back to his old self with 10 carries for 71 yards and a score, plus three receptions for 40 yards and another score. Combining him with big-play tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders made the Longhorns’ offense explosive. Sanders caught six passes for 85 yards and a score.

Defensively, the Texas faithful can finally smile. After several years of going through subpar defensive play, perhaps this is the year that the Longhorns’ defense gets over the top based on the first game of allowing only 10 points.

The defense produced three sacks and an interception, and it held Louisiana-Monroe to just 92 yards (2.2 average) on the ground. If the Horns keep up a similar pace moving forward, they will have a good season. That game against Alabama (see above) is looming this next Saturday.

Quick Hitters

*Utah found a way to lose in the Swamp despite going eight of 13 on third downs and having only one turnover. That’s a really tough loss for the Utes. Perhaps newly hired Florida Head Coach Billy Napier has the Gators headed in the right direction more quickly than most would have at this juncture, too.

*LSU is in big trouble in the SEC West. The offensive line is a sieve, with running backs accounting for a grand total of just 39 yards rushing against Florida State. Just not enough room to run. The defense for the Tigers is solid but does not possess the usual plethora of studs at cornerback that has often helped LSU’s claim of being “DB U”.

The Seminoles had their issues in the game (play calling on the goal line…) but they are the better team as compared to LSU. Going to be a long season in Baton Rouge with a daunting SEC West schedule, plus having to play SEC East crossover games against Tennessee (Oct. 8) at home and on the road against Florida (Oct. 15).

*Nobody should be sold on Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei despite Head Coach Dabo Swinney attempting to give praise prior to the season’s start. He threw for only 206 yards and a touchdown against a mediocre Georgia Tech defense. Clemson rolled 41-10 against its ACC rivals, but that was expected.

Clemson has much to prove despite an absolutely incredible front seven on defense, and it all starts with the Tigers producing a consistent passing attack. When will freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik be in the lineup as the starter? That’s the real question.

*Future UCF Big XII opponent Baylor looked great on offense by producing 573 yards of offense and 69 points. New starting quarterback Blake Shapen showed first-class accuracy during his first start, going 17 of 20, 214 yards, 10.7 average, and two touchdowns. If the Bears receive anything close to that performance against quality competition moving forward, they will be difficult to keep out of the Big XII Championship Game for a second consecutive season.

