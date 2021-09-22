Week Four College Football Predictions

This will be one of the wildest weekends of action for the 2021 season. Here’s a deep dive into the college football world with a look at numerous game predictions.

ORLANDO - The unpredictability of college football allows for a lot of enjoyment with attempting to preview and project the outcomes of college football games. This week’s slate of games holds the usual mismatches, but conference play also begins for several teams.

That’s why this weekend’s games will be more intriguing than usual. Here’s a podcast previewing Texas A&M at Arkansas, Missouri at Boston College, LSU at Mississippi State, and Clemson at North Carolina State.

For the rest of the predictions, here’s a look at a bevvy of college football games that will be played this upcoming Saturday, with some commentary about a handful of contests.

Georgia 55 Vanderbilt 6

It’s going to be a long year in Nashville, Tenn., and the Georgia Bulldogs are on a mission to reach the college football playoffs to begin with. This will be ugly from the outset, as the Bulldogs roll.

Wisconsin 24 Notre Dame 21

Look for Wisconsin’s defense to really slow down Notre Dame’s rushing attack, and the Irish will not be able to consistently move the football, especially when approaching the red zone.

Texas 38 Texas Tech 34

The Longhorns need to find some semblance of consistency at quarterback, and the Longhorns will be able to do that against a mediocre Red Raiders defensive unit. Texas outlasts Texas Tech in a barn burner.

Florida 41 Tennessee 14

It’s been a long few years for the Volunteers, and Saturday will be a disaster at the Swamp in Gainesville, Fla. The Florida defensive front seven will make life miserable for the Tennessee rushing attack, and there just are not enough playmakers on offense to overcome being a one-dimensional offense.

Michigan State 31 Nebraska 21

The Cornhuskers are improved, but can they really stop big-time the Spartans star running back Kenneth Walker III, who leads the nation with 493 rushing yards and averages 8.6 yards per carry? That's a difficult task, and the game is in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State survives a good effort from Nebraska.

Walker helped the Spartans smash the Hurricanes on the road. Now he will go against a Nebraska team attempting to find its itself. Look for a big game from Walker this weekend.

Iowa 41 Colorado State 9

UCLA 38 Stanford 31

Alabama 54 Southern Miss 13

California 31 Washington 14

Michigan 41 Rutgers 17

Iowa State 31 Baylor 20

Oregon 48 Arizona 21

Brigham Young 40 USF 17

North Carolina 28 Georgia Tech 20

Arizona State 27 Colorado 16

Southern California 33 Oregon State 24

Indiana 51 Western Kentucky 13

Oklahoma 45 West Virginia 35

Kentucky 31 South Carolina 13

Purdue 27 Illinois 14

Louisville 34 Florida State 21

Oklahoma State 38 Kansas State 37

Houston 31 Navy 21

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast; it will be found on iTunes and Spotify. For Twitter, @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Evaluating Mikey Keene's Film and Defining Him as a Player

UCF Running Backs and Wide Receivers Helped to Create an Explosive Offense

College Football's Intriguing Week Four Matchups Could Feature Upsets and Close Games

Moving on to Navy, UCF Needs to Stay Focused

UCF Offensive Line Powers Rushing Attack

Through Three Games, Evaluating the UCF Defense

Rushing Attack May Look Different Without Isaiah Bowser, But There's Talent

With Dillon Gabriel's Injury, Knights Move Forward at Quarterback

What They Said: Gus Malzahn, Brandon Johnson, and Sam Jackson

Recapping Fourth Quarter Action, Knights and Cardinals

Knights Lose in Dramatic Fashion to Cardinals, and Players Could be Lost to Injury