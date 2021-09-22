Week Four College Football Predictions

ORLANDO - The unpredictability of college football allows for a lot of enjoyment with attempting to preview and project the outcomes of college football games. This week’s slate of games holds the usual mismatches, but conference play also begins for several teams.
That’s why this weekend’s games will be more intriguing than usual. Here’s a podcast previewing Texas A&M at Arkansas, Missouri at Boston College, LSU at Mississippi State, and Clemson at North Carolina State.
For the rest of the predictions, here’s a look at a bevvy of college football games that will be played this upcoming Saturday, with some commentary about a handful of contests.
Georgia 55 Vanderbilt 6
It’s going to be a long year in Nashville, Tenn., and the Georgia Bulldogs are on a mission to reach the college football playoffs to begin with. This will be ugly from the outset, as the Bulldogs roll.
Wisconsin 24 Notre Dame 21
Look for Wisconsin’s defense to really slow down Notre Dame’s rushing attack, and the Irish will not be able to consistently move the football, especially when approaching the red zone.
Texas 38 Texas Tech 34
The Longhorns need to find some semblance of consistency at quarterback, and the Longhorns will be able to do that against a mediocre Red Raiders defensive unit. Texas outlasts Texas Tech in a barn burner.
Florida 41 Tennessee 14
It’s been a long few years for the Volunteers, and Saturday will be a disaster at the Swamp in Gainesville, Fla. The Florida defensive front seven will make life miserable for the Tennessee rushing attack, and there just are not enough playmakers on offense to overcome being a one-dimensional offense.
Michigan State 31 Nebraska 21
The Cornhuskers are improved, but can they really stop big-time the Spartans star running back Kenneth Walker III, who leads the nation with 493 rushing yards and averages 8.6 yards per carry? That's a difficult task, and the game is in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State survives a good effort from Nebraska.
Iowa 41 Colorado State 9
UCLA 38 Stanford 31
Alabama 54 Southern Miss 13
California 31 Washington 14
Michigan 41 Rutgers 17
Iowa State 31 Baylor 20
Oregon 48 Arizona 21
Brigham Young 40 USF 17
North Carolina 28 Georgia Tech 20
Arizona State 27 Colorado 16
Southern California 33 Oregon State 24
Indiana 51 Western Kentucky 13
Oklahoma 45 West Virginia 35
Kentucky 31 South Carolina 13
Purdue 27 Illinois 14
Louisville 34 Florida State 21
Oklahoma State 38 Kansas State 37
Houston 31 Navy 21
For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast; it will be found on iTunes and Spotify. For Twitter, @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!
Recent Articles From Inside The Knights
Evaluating Mikey Keene's Film and Defining Him as a Player
UCF Running Backs and Wide Receivers Helped to Create an Explosive Offense
College Football's Intriguing Week Four Matchups Could Feature Upsets and Close Games
Moving on to Navy, UCF Needs to Stay Focused
UCF Offensive Line Powers Rushing Attack
Through Three Games, Evaluating the UCF Defense
Rushing Attack May Look Different Without Isaiah Bowser, But There's Talent
With Dillon Gabriel's Injury, Knights Move Forward at Quarterback
What They Said: Gus Malzahn, Brandon Johnson, and Sam Jackson
Recapping Fourth Quarter Action, Knights and Cardinals
Knights Lose in Dramatic Fashion to Cardinals, and Players Could be Lost to Injury