What They Said: Gus Malzahn, Brandon Johnson, and Sam Jackson

It’s hard to walk into a press conference room after a difficult loss like the one UCF went through at Louisville. It did not stop Coach Malzahn and wide receiver Brandon Johnson from sharing their thoughts.

LOUISVILLE - There’s a great deal of pride with the Knights as an overall program. From the way UCF came in mentally prepared for the game, to the way they fought throughout, and even after the difficult game with the way the press conferences were handled. That pride also leads to class from the head coach and his players.

Here’s what Head Coach Gus Malzahn had to say:

Here’s what Brandon Johnson said:

Of particular note, the way that starting right tackle Sam Jackson came out and placed the situation into perspective needs special attention.

“I thought we shot ourselves in the foot a lot...that’s why we came out on the wrong end.”

That was an honest statement for sure. It also took accountability, as a team, for what happened throughout the game. UCF allowed too many chances to slide by. Jackson admitted to those mishaps in one statement. Well done.

More importantly, Jackson’s statement also exemplified the type of young man that he is. Respectful, smart, and honest. Jackson was all class and that’s a great way to describe how UCF handled its first road trip of 2021.

Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

UCF may have lost Friday night but the program has classy people representing the Knights. That type of class will help UCF as it takes a moment to regroup before getting back to work this week during practice.

