Moving on to Navy, UCF Needs to Stay Focused

Will the Louisville game be a distraction moving forward? The UCF players can not allow this to happen.

ORLANDO - How do the UCF football players attack practice, weight lifting, film study and any other aspect of preparing for Navy on Oct. 2? If they do not focus their efforts towards the Midshipmen and instead allow the last game to linger, it could hinder the team for quite some time.

According to UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn, the team is already focused on the next task.

Here’s to hoping Coach Malzahn will be proved correct, with a closer look at the areas that need to be focused upon below.

Make Practice a Priority

This professional approach will not be more important than this week, while UCF does not possess a Saturday opponent on the horizon. This is the time to fix issues like resolving missed assignments on both sides of the football, and how to make adjustments for the Navy game.

There’s much to be done. It’s time to dig in and be focused. Anything less could lead to losing to Navy, a team that UCF should flat out beat by double digits. The Midshipmen

Leaders Need to Set an Example

For practice to provide the most benefits for the team possible, leadership from experienced players like Sam Jackson and Kalia Davis needs to take place. This concept provides nothing unusual in sport, but it’s especially important coming off a difficult loss at Louisville and several players being injured.

Kalia Davis worked hard during pregame drills before the Louisville game. He needs to use that same effort as a leader during practice this week. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Being the ones to go as hard as possible in practice will help set the tone, and if and when any given player does not perform as expected, veterans need to step in and make sure that does not happen again.

Be Prepared for the Quarterback Transition

Be prepared, yes. Do not allow the quarterback situation to change anyone’s responsibility during practice. Each player needs to continue to do the job at hand. Nothing more, nothing less.

As the quarterback situation unfolds, let it be. The quarterback will move forward with the UCF coaching staff’s direction. Trust in the UCF coaches and their quarterback plan regardless of which signal caller is behind center.

Reserve Players Need to Take Advantage of the Off Week

The extra week of practice should be an opportunity for backup players to catch the attention of the UCF coaching staff. It’s common for off weeks to allow for more fundamental work, and also more competition as younger players now have a better grasp of schemes and concepts than they did when fall camp began.

Which younger players and reserve players step up this week? There's a prime example to follow based on this past Friday’s game.

Offensive guard Adrian Medley seized the moment and earned the trust of Offensive Line Coach Herb Hand before being inserted into the starting lineup. When needed because of injury, Medley stepped into the lineup and did his job.

UCF Offensive Line Coach Herb Hand Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

That transition to being a starter began with practice habits, weight lifting, and watching film. All of those responsibilities being met allowed Medley to play well against Louisville during his first start.

Medley is a great example, and hopefully several other UCF players follow his lead.

Final Thoughts

UCF Football is going through a tough stretch with an off week to help alleviate the distance between the last game and the upcoming contest with Navy. The Knights need to stay the course to be prepared for that game, and each player is responsible for that to happen.

Sounds simple does it not? Honestly, it is difficult. Tough losses often come with a hangover. We will all know a week from Saturday if the UCF players did all they could to be prepared for the game at Navy.

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast; it will be found on iTunes and Spotify. For Twitter, @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Offensive Line Powers Rushing Attack

Through Three Games, Evaluating the UCF Defense

Rushing Attack May Look Different Without Isaiah Bowser, But There's Talent

With Dillon Gabriel's Injury, Knights Move Forward at Quarterback

What They Said: Gus Malzahn, Brandon Johnson, and Sam Jackson

Recapping Fourth Quarter Action, Knights and Cardinals

Knights Lose in Dramatic Fashion to Cardinals, and Players Could be Lost to Injury

Louisville Game Notes and Questions to be Answered

Game Prediction: UCF at Louisville

South Carolina at Georgia Preview and Prediction

Respect for the Knights? The Big XII Changes the Narrative for UCF Football

Against Louisville, A Player from Each Level of the UCF Defense Needs to Raise His Performance

The UCF Defense Must Contain Louisville Quarterback Malik Cunningham

UCF's Defense Improved Dramatically Since 2020, More Will be Expected Against Louisville

UCF Football Recruiting: J’Marion Gooch Looks for His Next Opportunity

Initial Thoughts, UCF at Louisville

UCF Just Missed Being Ranked in the AP Poll

Inside The Knights Week Three College Football Poll

USC Head Coach Clay Helton Fired!

Stopping the Run Will be Pivotal for the UCF Defense Against Louisville

A Look at UCF at Louisville, Key Players and Statistics

College Football in Florida, a State of Disarray?