College Football Writer Projects Gloomy Outlook For UCF Knights
There is not a bowl game in the UCF Knights' future this season, according to Sports Illustrated Staff Writer Bryan Fischer.
On Monday, Fischer released an article predicting the outcomes of every Power 4 college football team this season.
For the Big 12 as a whole, Fischer predicted a championship game featuring Arizona State and Texas Tech, both of whom would finish with 10-2 (7-2 Big 12) records. However, they would be the beneficiaries of a three-way tiebreak with Baylor, who Fishcher has going 9-3 (7-2 Big 12).
As for the Knights, Fischer predicted they would be 4-8 (2-7 Big 12) this season, which would put them in a tie for 14th in the Big 12 standings. While they would get off to a 2-0 start with wins over Jacksonville State and North Carolina A&T, that would give way to a four-game losing streak, falling to North Carolina, Kansas State, Kansas and Cincinnati. Their only conference victories would be against West Virginia and Oklahoma State.
Date
Opponent
Predicted Result
Aug. 28
vs. Jacksonville State
W
Sep. 6
vs. North Carolina A&T
W
Sep. 13
BYE
-
Sep. 20
vs. North Carolina
L
Sep. 27
@ Kansas State
L
Oct. 4
vs. Kansas
L
Oct. 11
@ Cincinnati
L
Oct. 18
vs. West Virginia
W
Oct. 25
BYE
-
Nov. 1
@ Baylor
L
Nov. 7
Houston
L
Nov. 15
@ Texas Tech
L
Nov. 22
vs. Oklahoma State
W
Nov. 29
@ BYU
L
Should the Knights not make it to a bowl game, it would be the first time they failed to be bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons since 2003 and 2004. UCF made its first bowl game in program history in 2005.
While Fischer's predictions do not bode well for UCF this season, he acknowledged an optimistic tone on coach Scott Frost's return for the future.
"The roster turns over significantly so Year 1 might be rough, but there’s a lot of optimism over this reunion long term," Fischer wrote in a Big 12 preview.
The Knights return to the field on Aug. 28 against Jacksonville State.
UCF Knights Viewed As Bottom-Half Football Team
The UCF Knights football season is around the corner with lots of excitement, given all the new talented arrivals from the portal or high school. However, the team faces massive challenges ahead as they have one of the toughest schedules. Scott Frost and the Knights understand they're not viewed as one of the top teams and look to prove doubters wrong. The lack of respect continues with the latest college football rankings from CBS Sports.
The Knights found themselves ranked 74th out of 136 teams. They may not have the most talented roster, but the team can still be competitive. Many of the new players, including a few returns, can benefit tremendously under Frost's system.
Nearly all of the Knights' scheduled opponents ranked higher on the list, except for Jacksonville State, 96th, and North Carolina A&T were not included as they don't play in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It's a testimony as to how the Knights can't take any weekly matchups lightly because of the heavy competition.
Frost and the Knights have an opportunity to thrive under the radar, which includes less pressure and helps everyone play more freely.
Interesting fact about the list: the Knights ranked fourth best among Florida universities. The program believes in the roster put together and ready to shock everyone who doesn't.
