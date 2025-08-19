UCF Knights Ready To Enter The Season With A 'Chip On Their Shoulder' Mentality
The UCF Knights are about a week from their first set of action on the field and Scott Frost, along with the players, is itching for it. There's not much expectation for the team from media outlets; however, the locker room has full belief in themselves. The question remains: who is the starting quarterback? Frost continues not to name either Tayven Jackson, Cam Fancher, or Jaccuri Brown, who are the top candidates.
Frost has high expectations for this roster, to the point that he believes they can repeat the same history he accomplished in his first stint with the program. The Knights may not appear to have the most talented team in college football, but they're looking to close the gap with hard work and dedication.
Offensive lineman Keegan Smith talked about the team's togetherness and how they're better than most expect.
"This year, I think everyone has a chip on their shoulder," he said. "A lot of us are coming from different places, but we're all coming together as a brotherhood."
The Knights have over 60 new players on the roster, which highlights the importance of the team building strong chemistry during camp. Based on interviews, they're rooting for one another to succeed, which should be music to Frost's ears.
Egos and personal agendas can easily disrupt a team from finding success, especially one that has a ton of new players, but that hasn't been the slightest of an issue.
The Knights aren't seen as great as some of the other powerhouse teams; they also ranked among the bottom half of college football teams. However, the team is looking to prove doubters wrong as they believe in their ability to surprise everyone and accomplish something special. Frost has speed, a strong running game, and tenacious defenders at his disposal, which are strong indications that the Knights will have a successful season.
