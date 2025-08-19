UCF's Scott Frost Provides New Update On Quarterback Situation
The three contenders for the UCF Knights' starting quarterback job have to wait a little while longer for a decision from coach Scott Frost and his staff.
Following Monday's practice, Frost said the battle for the starting job was "ongoing," and that the staff was "not ready yet" to make a decision. However, he did lean away from the prospect of a multi-quarterback system, saying the Knights "got to pick one" quarterback for their season opener against Jacksonville State. Even then, that player might not be the one they stick with for the whole season.
So, with the prospect of this competition stretching into the regular season, here is an update on all three contenders with just over a week to go before kickoff:
1. Cam Fancher
Despite Fancher's struggles with interceptions his last two seasons, his 34 games (26 starts) of experience at the position, much more than Brown's 18 (five starts) and Jackson's 16 (six starts), has shown itself in practice.
"I think early on, you know, he did the best job of getting in the huddle, having commands, making the calls precisely, and helping everybody else get lined up, and that speaks to the experience level," Frost said on Monday. "He's just played more ball."
Frost did give the caveat that Brown and Jackson have caught up in certain respects to Fancher in game management. However, when it comes to actual gameplay in the fall, Fancher is the most experienced quarterback in the room.
2. Jacurri Brown
Brown said back during Player Media Day on Aug. 4 that, even though he does not think being the only returner amongst the three contenders gives him any kind of advantage, he wants to carry himself like he's the starter every day.
Based on Frost's comments following Monday's practice, that seems to have paid off in that his comments about Brown focus on his coachability and leadership.
"Wish I'd have had him for three or four years," Frost said. "It'd have been fun to see that development, because watching how much he's grown in six or seven months has been amazing. He's a good player, a good quarterback, and has done a great job in camp."
3. Tayven Jackson
While he has not had as many opportunities to use his legs in games like Fancher and Brown, Jackson said at Player Media Day on Aug. 4 that he's a good runner, and the biggest difference in the Knights from the start of fall camp to that point was their knowledge of the offensive scheme.
Frost echoed these sentiments on Monday.
"I think it took him just a little longer to get comfortable with scheme, terminology, everything, but man, he can really throw it, spin it, does a good job running," Frost said. "He's had a really good camp too. He created a lot of explosives for us in multiple ways."
