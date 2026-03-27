Biggest Highlights From UCF Knights Pro Day

On Wednesday afternoon, several former UCF Knights football players made their cases to professional scouts during the Knights' Pro Day.

While several UCF players took the opportunity to play in college all-star games, like the Shrine Bowl, only two, EDGEs Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly, were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine last month. On Wednesday, with 29 of 32 NFL teams represented, more Knights got another opportunity to showcase their skills to professional scouts with the NFL Draft just about a month away.

Here are the biggest highlights from the event:

1. Keli Lawson, Linebacker

UCF fans might already be familiar with linebacker Keli Lawson's jumping ability thanks to his field goal block in the Knights' season-opener against Jacksonville State, but Wednesday revealed how it compares with the rest of the 2026 Draft class.

Lawson recorded an 11-foot-3 inch broad jump, which would not only have been the farthest by a linebacker at the 2026 Scouting Combine, landing an inch further than Ohio State's Sonny Styles, but also would have been the fourth-farthest leap by a linebacker in the Combine's history.

Father than any 2026 NFL Combine LB 🔥 https://t.co/liIqL4Lkpo pic.twitter.com/1Tk7VvU4v8 — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) March 25, 2026

Styles did out-jump Lawson in the vertical jump, though. The Buckeye set a new Combine record for linebackers in that drill at 43.5 inches. Lawson's 41-inch leap would rank second among the 2026 Combine's linebackers, however.

Lawson called Pro Day "a real productive day."

"It really depends on how bad you want it," Lawson said. "I feel like, for me personally, it's just been like, as soon as the season was over, it's on to the next, like preparing for this moment, for this day."

2. Myles Montgomery, Running Back

Myles was Movin at Pro Day 💨@datboymyles_ pic.twitter.com/AUuErkcxng — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) March 26, 2026

Running back Myles Montgomery put together a standout all-around performance during Pro Day, with four of his drill results being among the top five for running backs that did them at the NFL Scouting Combine. Of particular note is his performance in the 40-yard dash, which he said he particularly focused on. His 4.39-second time in the drill would have been the fourth-fastest at the Combine.

Montgomery said he "specifically focused" on preparing for the 40-yard dash and that he ran one "just about every day or every other day since December."

"I already knew I had it in me the entire time, but it was just a matter of getting on the stage and being able to show it," Montgomery said.

3. Jabari Brooks, Offensive Lineman

Offensive lineman Jabari Brooks earned his way into the starting lineup in the second half of the 2025 season, and he continued that momentum into Pro Day.

Brooks ended up recording 34 reps on the bench press, which would have been the most of any offensive lineman at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

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