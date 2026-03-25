Spring practice is on the horizon for the UCF Knights football team.

With the elimination of the spring transfer window, the players currently on coach Scott Frost's roster, which is now posted on UCF's website, are going to be the same players that are on his roster during opening weekend this fall.

During the height of transfer portal announcements back in December and January, 14 players from UCF’s 2025 roster made public announcements of their plans to return to Orlando in 2026. Others, however, did not make such an announcement, making their inclusion on the 2026 roster the only indication of their return to Orlando for the 2026 season.

Here are three players that did the latter:

1. Lewis Carter, Linebacker

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Sesi Vailahi (3) is tackled by UCF Knights linebacker Lewis Carter (20) during the first quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The All-Big 12 Honorable Mention linebacker and UCF’s leading tackler is the most high-profile player to not make a public announcement about his home for the 2026 season.

Carter averaged 8.5 tackles per game last season, the fifth-highest in the Big 12. Thanks to such a high average, he ended up with 92 total tackles, the most on the Knights. He also recorded four tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defended.

2. Jayden Williams, Defensive Back

“Go be the aggressor and take the fight to them.”



That @jay_will6 4th-down stop 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/nJbCpoBsrZ — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) August 29, 2025

Defensive Jayden Williams, who transferred to UCF from Florida Atlantic last offseason, is back for 2026 for a fifth year thanks to getting a medical redshirt.

The Valrico native made an early-season highlight for the Knights by getting a fourth-down tackle against Jacksonville State. However, it would end up being one of just seven total for him on the season, as he only played in two games before injuring his thumb. The surgery to fix it then "failed on him," in Frost's words, so he had to get a pin in it, and he ended up not taking the field again the rest of the season.

Williams is now one of nine returning defensive backs for the Knights this season, joining a group that also includes Braeden Marshall, Demari Henderson, Antione Jackson and Jayden Bellamy.

3. Jayden Jennings, Linebacker

Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) carries the ball as UCF Knights linebacker Jayden McDonald (38) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Over the offseason, linebacker Jayden McDonald, who transferred to UCF from Virginia Tech for the 2025 season, changed his surname to the same one as his mother, Sharon Jennings.

Jennings ended up getting a waiver for a fifth year, allowing him to return alongside Carter in the linebacker room. He played in nine games last season, starting two of them, and racked up 15 tackles, nine of which were solo, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup and an interception.

With his return, Jennings has the chance to compete to start alongside Carter. Though even if he ends up not getting the role, he has already proven he can make plays coming in off the bench.

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Spring practice officially begins for the Knights on March 31.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

Johnny Dawkins Getting Contract Extension

Three Biggest Transfer Portal Targets for the UCF Knights

UCF EDGE Increases Draft Stock At NFL Scouting Combine